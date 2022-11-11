Abbeville voting.jpeg
Buy Now

Franklin Cunningham casts his vote Tuesday at the Abbeville County Administration Center.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

Win or lose, officials with the Democratic and Republican parties in each county still have work to do following Tuesday’s election.

Greenwood County Democratic Party Chairperson Bill Kimler watched election results come in from Nikki’s Chicken and Waffles sports bar Tuesday night, alongside other candidates and supporters. Kimler had an unsuccessful bid for the state House District 13 seat filled by Republican Rep. John McCravy.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.