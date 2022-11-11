Win or lose, officials with the Democratic and Republican parties in each county still have work to do following Tuesday’s election.
Greenwood County Democratic Party Chairperson Bill Kimler watched election results come in from Nikki’s Chicken and Waffles sports bar Tuesday night, alongside other candidates and supporters. Kimler had an unsuccessful bid for the state House District 13 seat filled by Republican Rep. John McCravy.
While Democrats in South Carolina lost five seats in contested races to Republican candidates, Kimler said he felt good looking at how the party performed nationwide.
“The national results were nothing short of a Christmas miracle,” he said. “That South Carolina did not participate in that is disappointing, but not unexpected.”
Kimler told the Index-Journal on Wednesday that it would take time to learn the lessons these midterm results have to offer. In his first impressions, he said the number of people voting straight-ticket kept voters from learning about each candidate and weighing their merits individually.
There’s course correcting to do after every election, and he said local Democrats will learn and adjust as they head toward 2024. While he lamented the loss of longtime incumbent Democrat Rep. Anne Parks in the House 12 seat to Republican Daniel Gibson, he said ultimately it will have little sway on what Republicans can do. Republicans already have a majority in both legislative bodies, he said.
“All we can do is continue to push out the message that Republicans own the results in this state,” he said.
Greenwood GOP Chairperson Jo Ann Burroughs praised the county’s voter turnout. According to state figures, more than 54% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots in the midterm. The last midterm in 2018 had a turnout of nearly 60%.
“I think we’ve got some very good leaders,” Burroughs said. “I’m very fond of John McCravy.”
Burroughs attributed the GOP’s success in the state to the strength of its candidates, pointing to Gibson unseating Parks for the first time since she initially won the seat in the late 1990s. Now it’s a matter of keeping the momentum into 2024, she said.
She would like to see voters better educated when they get to the polls, and she urged voters to take responsibility for learning about everyone running for each seat and what they stand for.
In McCormick County, GOP Chairperson Kevin McCravy — John McCravy’s brother — said the party took every office they ran a candidate in.
“We focused more on going door to door, holding events and getting the word out,” he said.
Three McCormick County Council seats will be up in 2024, and Kevin McCravy said the GOP has its work cut out for it in those districts if it want to take them.
Attempts were unsuccessful to reach officials with the McCormick County Democratic Party, as well as the Abbeville Democrats and GOP.
At the state level, SCGOP Chairperson Drew McKissick was enjoying the spoils from election night. GOP candidates won five seats in contested races against Democratic incumbents, as well as taking three new seats in uncontested races.
“We set a goal to flip at least five seats in the House, and we flipped eight,” he said.
Increased straight-ticket voting helped Republicans with down-ticket House races, he said. Now it’s time for party officials to dig into the voter turnout numbers and pay attention to what areas of the state they’ll advertise and campaign in leading up to 2024.
A call to the state Democratic party was not returned.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.