Political newcomer Daniel Gibson ousted longtime incumbent Anne Parks for the state House District 12 seat Tuesday.

Gibson, the Republican, took home 6,005 votes in Greenwood and McCormick counties, to Parks' 5,337. While Parks won in Greenwood County by 231 votes, Gibson took more than 60% of the votes in McCormick County.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags