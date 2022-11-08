Political newcomer Daniel Gibson ousted longtime incumbent Anne Parks for the state House District 12 seat Tuesday.
Gibson, the Republican, took home 6,005 votes in Greenwood and McCormick counties, to Parks' 5,337. While Parks won in Greenwood County by 231 votes, Gibson took more than 60% of the votes in McCormick County.
"I'm excited," Gibson said Tuesday night. "I just found out, I'm almost too excited to talk about it."
He said he kept a cool demeanor most of the day, but as the evening dragged on he received a call from a GOP official in Columbia saying they thought he might win the seat held by Parks since the late 1990s. Gibson thanked his supporters and campaigners for helping get him into the Legislature.
Parks was grateful for the support voters have shown her throughout the years.
"I thank the people for allowing me to serve so many years," she said. "I will be concerned, however, that there is now no Democrat serving on the legislative delegation. To me, that is no democracy."
Parks, 67, was first elected to the state Legislature in the late 1990s. Gibson, also 67, decided to run for public office for the first time to challenge Parks over her vote against a six-week abortion ban. She is a third-generation family business owner, and runs Parks Funeral Home. Her focus in the Legislature since the late 1990s has been constituent service and bolstering public education.
Gibson has been a resident of Greenwood County since 1981 and was drawn into politics by the debate over the state's six-week abortion ban. A retired construction worker and flight instructor, Gibson said he wanted the chance cut the state's gas tax, eliminate state income tax and focus on helping small business owners.
