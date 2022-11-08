When polls opened at Lake Greenwood State Park, about a dozen voters were already waiting to cast their ballots at the precinct, which poll manager Donna Byers called one of the county’s busiest.
People were also lined up at Northwest Volunteer Fire Department substation on Highway 72 at 7 a.m., something longtime poll worker Kathy Felder said she hadn’t seen before.
It was the start to a hectic day for elections officials — “My phone’s been ringing off the wall,” McCormick County elections director Laurie Mattheis said midday — but despite the high turnout for Tuesday’s midterm election, everything seemed to run smoothly.
Some voters expressed frustration with the nation’s direction and divisive politics.
“They’ve had two years to do something and they’ve not done much of anything with it,” said Mark Michael, a voter at The Lutheran Church By The Lake precinct who opposed Democratic policies.
At the same polling place, Betty Wyse said she was voting to “defend our democracy.”
“We’re so divided,” she said.
At the Abbeville County Administration Center precinct, Franklin Cunningham said it’s his duty to vote to make changes.
“I want to see inflation and different things like that brought out and changes being made,” he said.
Tuji Thomas, another voter at the County Administration Center, said he voted to support equal rights.
“It’s about being treated fairly,” he said. “We are all people and we all need each other. I don’t see a reason why you need to have a certain side to be on. When we die, there is no side.”
Audrey Turner, who cast her ballot at Hodges Town Hall, said peer pressure pushed her to vote.
“My friends told me I better come out, so I came,” said Turner, who is a regular voter.
She was clutching her “I voted” sticker, which she planned to use as proof.
“They’re going to ask me did I vote,” she said.
Another Hodges voter, Sam Phillips, said he regularly votes and did so Tuesday because some changes are needed.
“The country’s in a mess right now,” he said.
Pamela Martin, an Emerald High School teacher who voted at Greenwood High, said she told her students it’s a privilege to vote, which she’s done since turning 18.
“I think it’s my right to vote because of my ancestors. They fought for this right, so that’s a privilege,” she said.
Martin said she doesn’t want others deciding for her.