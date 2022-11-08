It's Election Day and voters are casting ballots across the Lakelands. Here's the latest:
Breaking News
editor's pick top story
Election Coverage: Smooth sailing midday as Lakelands sees high turnout
- From staff reports
-
-
- Comments
It's Election Day and voters are casting ballots across the Lakelands. Here's the latest:
3:15 p.m. update: It's been a hectic day for elections staff, but nothing out of the ordinary as thousands have poured into polling places to cast their midterm ballots.
In Greenwood, 16,042 people had voted by 2:40 p.m. — a 35% voter turnout, said county Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody. Many people had address changes since they last voted, so staff had to ensure they were voting at the right precinct. Moody said the office also mailed out new voter registration cards for people who had their precincts moved, highlighting the change.
Some voters requested absentee ballots in the mail, but Moody said not all of them filled out and returned those ballots. When they go to their precincts to vote in person on Election day, Moody said election officials are unable to provide them with an additional ballot. Instead, they vote on a provisional ballot, and when the main office checks to ensure the mail-in ballot was never received, they accept the provisional ballot in its place.
In McCormick County, turnout was even higher. About 43% of the county's registered voters had cast a ballot by about 3 p.m., said elections Director Laurie Mattheis. A minor technical issue early in the morning was resolved shortly after polls opened, likely caused by heavy load on the state election systems, Mattheis said. Her biggest issue has been ensuring people get to the correct polling locations.
Once polls close at 7 p.m., Moody said poll managers close the ballot-tallying machine, which burns a record of each ballot's image onto a thumb drive. The equipment and thumb drive are then brought to the county elections office, where the data is loaded into a central computer and election officials make sure the vote totals match each precinct's count before uploading the data to the state election commission.
___
2 p.m. update: Poll workers in Hodges and Ware Shoals said traffic was busier than usual on Tuesday.
Lisa Hawthorne, poll manager at the Hodges precinct, said that by about 12:20 p.m., they had seen 25% of the precinct’s registered voters come in.
One of those voters was Audrey Turner, who walked out of Town Hall clutching proof.
“My friends made me, my friends told me I better come out, so I came” Turner, who is a regular voter, said.
Her “I voted” sticker will serve as proof.
“They’re going to ask me did I vote,” she said.
Another Hodges voter, Sam Phillips, said he regularly votes and did so Tuesday because some changes are needed.
“The country’s in a mess right now,” he said.
____
10:45 a.m. update: County elections directors say the morning has gone smoothly and that turnout is looking good.
“Turnout seems to be very good,” said Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections for Greenwood County. She said everything has been smooth, just some typical election day things like voters who have moved.
“Just get out and vote,” Moody said, with a reminder that people can find their polling places at scvotes.gov.
In McCormick County, elections director Laurie Mattheis said everything is up and running and active so far.
“It’s been heavy, my phone’s been ringing off the wall,” she said.
____
10 a.m. update: In McCormick, at The Lutheran Church By The Lake precinct, voters used the word “change” and the phrase “defend our democracy.”
“I’m tired of all the Democrats telling us how stupid we are,” Mark Michael said. “The economy speaks for itself. For me, I’m looking for a change. They’ve had two years to do something and they’ve not done much of anything with it.”
Betty Wyse said it’s important to protect the right to vote by using it.
“Particularly now to defend our democracy,” she said. “We’re so divided. It’s local candidates, so I want to make sure we have good candidates on the school board. And I did particularly want to vote for governor.”
Bob Millar said this election is very important.
“The reason I came out is that I wasn’t liking the direction the country is going, so I wanted to change that,” he said.
Bob Kostrosky said the “whole United States has energy for change.”
“The economy stinks,” he said. “I think it’s time for a change again.”
In Abbeville, at the County Administration Center precinct, voters were concerned with the divisions in the country and also the economy.
Franklin Cunningham said it’s his duty to vote to make changes.
“I want to see inflation and different things like that brought out and changes being made,” he said.
Donnie Baxter said he only has to look to history to understand the importance of this election.
“I look at the folks who wanted to make it an equal way to vote,” he said. “Especially the Blacks who lost their lives because folks didn’t want to change. I’m doing it for my little ones – my kids, my grandkids. I want them to have a better life. I just want everybody to have an equal opportunity to achieve what America is supposed to have been like.”
Baxter said freedom of choice, the ability to purchase a home, purchase a business, have savings and retire with Social Security are important to him.
“I’m trying to do my part,” he said. “If you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice. My vote might be one in millions, but it might be the one that makes the difference.”
Dorothy Benjamin said she was focusing on the economy as she voted.
“We need to have a little change,” she said. “Prices are going up, but jobs pay the same and it’s an imbalance.”
Tuji Thomas said he voted to support equal rights.
“It’s about being treated fairly,” he said. “We are all people and we all need each other. I don’t see a reason why you need to have a certain side to be on. When we die, there is no side.”
____
9:30 a.m. update:
Voters were lined up at polls throughout the Lakelands, ready to cast their ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
About a dozen voters were waiting when polls opened at Lake Greenwood State Park, where poll manager Donna Byers said she expected high turnout. It's an active precinct — one of the county's busiest, she said.
"We have found that the early voting period was really well received," she said. "Behind the scenes, there are so many forms that come down from the state and so many laws that they enforce, we do meet them all."
Poll workers get training on the electoral process, the equipment they'll use and the early voting process. Byers said the poll staff picked up the voting machines and the scanner that will read each person's printed ballot card, but could not open them until this morning. Each machine is matched to a serial number, identification stickers and other election integrity measures to guarantee that every ballot gets counted.
"We want everybody to vote, and we want their votes to count," Byers said. "We work really hard to protect the integrity of the vote."
Charlene Bailey was among the first voters stepping out of the Drummond Center at the state park. She said the state of the economy was the main factor that drove her to the polls so early.
"We need a change, a big change," she said. "It just seems like we're in a downfall."
Bryan Maddox cast his ballot shortly after Bailey. He said the superintendent of education race was his biggest concern — he voted for Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis.
"We need somebody in there who has experience teaching," he said.
About 8 miles north on Highway 246, Coronaca Poll Manager Steven Henderson said Election Day had been smooth sailing in its first hour. They had about 80 people cast ballots by 8:30 a.m.
"We've had a couple of rushes. It's going to be a busy day, I can tell," he said.
There are more than 1,300 registered voters at the Coronaca precinct, and Henderson said a few of them were confused about poll location changes. Chris Kwiatkowski, poll manager down the street at the Graham's Glen precinct, had 10 voters within the first hour who mistakenly came to his precinct when they should have gone down the street to the Coronaca Fire Department.
Poll workers check voter registration by scanning people's IDs, and if they're not in the electronic system then they check a booklet that contains a record of all registered voters for the precinct.
Teri Rusche came by to vote at Graham's Glen, and said the governor's race and superintendent of education were top of mind for her.
"You've got a teacher on one side who's been through the schools and knows the day-to-day, and on the other side there's someone who has managerial experience," she said. "You really need someone with both."
At Northwest Volunteer Fire Department substation on Highway 72, poll worker Kathy Felder said the morning had been “very busy,” which she said was “happily surprising.”
Felder has worked elections for years, she said, and Tuesday was the first time she remembers a line when the polls opened at 7 a.m.
“It was great,” she said, adding that the flow of voters in the first couple of hours had been steady.
Over at Greenwood High School, one voter was Emerald High School teacher Pamela Martin, who said she’s been voting since she was 18.
“I think it’s my right to vote because of my ancestors, they fought for this right, so that’s a privilege.”
She said she talked to her students about it Monday, telling them it is a privilege to vote. Martin also said she doesn’t want others deciding for her.
“I want to make my own decision,” she said.
Wayne Shirley was another morning voter at Greenwood High.
“It's a requirement for people who care about what goes in the government,” Shirley said. “And so I'm very motivated to make sure that my vote counts in the direction this country goes because one direction is in the opposite direction that I want it to go. Plus I'm ex-military, so every vote counts.”
Shirley said voting is an opportunity to voice an opinion.
“Our forefathers died to give us this opportunity to do this, this is very important,” Shirley said. “Not every country in the world has this, people fight for this opportunity, so it's very important we take advantage of the blessings we've been given.”
____
7 a.m. update: Polls opened at 7 a.m. in the Lakelands and across South Carolina as voters decide on a number of statewide races — governor, a U.S. Senate seat and superintendent of education, among others — as well as a slate of local races, including all seats in the state House of Representatives.
A number of voters cast ballots ahead of Election Day through no-excuse, in-person early voting. McCormick County saw the highest turnout rate at early voting, with 2,039 voters — nearly a quarter of the county's electorate — casting ballots as of Saturday. Greenwood County had 6,372 (about 14%) and Abbeville County saw 2,670 (16.7%).
Statewide, 561,636 ballots were cast through early voting, and another 54,908 absentee ballots were mailed back, meaning 616,544 South Carolinians, or more than 18% of registered voters, have already participated in the election. Total turnout in the 2018 midterm election was about 50%.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.