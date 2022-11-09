12:30 a.m.: All local races have been called.

In a notable upset, longtime Democratic lawmaker Anne Parks lost her District 12 House seat to Republican Daniel Gibson. See the results of all contested races here:

2022 election results for Lakelands races

Gibson takes Parks' long-held House 12 seat
McCravy beats Kimler for House 13 seat
Smith wins second term as Greenwood mayor
Robert Dean unseats James Jones for Greenwood city council
Ables reelected to Greenwood City Ward 6 seat
Greenwood Christian 1

Greenwood Christian School saw a slight flurry of voters just after 5 p.m.
Post 1

Gavin Bethea prepares to vote at American Legion Post 224.
Greenwood Christian 2

As time winds down, voters file into Greenwood Christian School to cast their votes. 
Hodges election day (9).JPG
Voters flowed in and out of the Hodges town hall Tuesday around lunchtime. 
Ware Shoals election day (1).JPG
A Ware Shoals voter gets a quick tutorial on the voting machine Tuesday afternoon.
McCormick voting.jpeg
Voters cast their ballots at The Lutheran Church By The Lake Precinct in McCormick.
Abbeville voting.jpeg
Franklin Cunningham casts his vote Tuesday at the Abbeville County Administration Center.
Polling 01
Poll workers at the Lower Lake precinct at the Drummond Center greet the first voter in line at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Polling 02
Poll Manager Donna Byers speaks to some of the first voters lined up to cast their ballots at the Drummond Center.
Polling 03
A poll worker watches as a voter inserts his ballot card at the Graham’s Glen precinct Tuesday morning.
Northwest election day (1) edited.jpg
A voter makes his selections at a booth at the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department substation on Highway 72.
GHS election day (6).JPG
Pamela Martin makes her way to the polling location at Greenwood High School.
