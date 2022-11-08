District 50 board candidates within 18 votes of each other By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 TAMMY BROWNLEE +1 ELIZABETH CARTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s too close to call for the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees seat that was on the ballot Tuesday.Just 18 votes separated Tammy Brownlee and Elizabeth Carter for the seat, with an uncertain number of provisional ballots that may have been cast.Tammy Brownlee received 383 votes and Elizabeth Carter received 365. There were 11 write-in votes.Brownlee has lived in Greenwood for seven years and has two children in District 50 schools.“I’m very invested in the betterment of children,” she said recently. “I’ve always raised my children to love others, to respect others and to respect themselves and to be productive citizens.”Carter has lived in Greenwood for 49 years and has had children and grandchildren go through District 50 schools.She said her main concern being on the board is the district’s children.Whoever takes the seat will take the place of Johanna Bishop, who ran unopposed for a seat on Greenwood County Council.Three board members who faced no competition were reelected to their seats: Hillary Craigo, Clay Sprouse and Danielle Fields. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vote Elizabeth Carter Tammy Brownlee Politics Institutes Seat Board Member Johanna Bishop Write-in View sample ballot See all of your options before voting Nov. 8, 2022. See sample ballot Most read news Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Club members join fishing tournament Lions Club members serve meals Mathews Lions Club participates in parade