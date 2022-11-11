Election 2022

Editor's Note: In a story written by Greg K. Deal and published on indexjournal.com and a subsequent election graphic published in Friday's edition, the Index-Journal incorrectly reported the results of the Abbeville City Council District 4 race. While Deanna Ashley was the top vote-getter, narrowly topping incumbent Chris Crawford in a three-person race, no candidate received more than 50% of the vote and the race will be decided in a runoff between Ashley and Crawford. The Index-Journal regrets the error.

Two people will vie for the Abbeville City Council District 4 seat in a runoff election.

