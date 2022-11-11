Editor's Note: In a story written by Greg K. Deal and published on indexjournal.com and a subsequent election graphic published in Friday's edition, the Index-Journal incorrectly reported the results of the Abbeville City Council District 4 race. While Deanna Ashley was the top vote-getter, narrowly topping incumbent Chris Crawford in a three-person race, no candidate received more than 50% of the vote and the race will be decided in a runoff between Ashley and Crawford. The Index-Journal regrets the error.
Two people will vie for the Abbeville City Council District 4 seat in a runoff election.
Deanna Ashley was the top vote-getter with 66 votes; incumbent Chris Crawford was a close second with 62 votes. Candidate Venture Belton received 55 votes. Since no one received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will decide between the top two finishers, Ashley and Crawford.
Crawford declined to comment when contacted Friday afternoon. Ashley was unavailable for comment. As a result of the runoff, Crawford was not among the council members who were sworn in at a Wednesday council meeting.
Ashley, who also sought the seat in 2018, pledges to listen to constituents.
“I’d like to see Abbeville prosper and grow,” she said in an earlier story. To do that, Ashley said listening is key.
She is running because she wants to help people when they need things done, Ashley said. “I’d like to be a voice for the people, to listen to what they want.”
She sees herself as a leader and a guide who can point people in the right direction. Ashley said in 2018, one gentleman had trouble with water in his yard and trash pickup. “It’s just the little things. I found out what I could and got back in touch with them.”
A desire to make the district and city better is why Crawford got into politics and why he is seeking a third term.
“Being on the council is a 24-hour service job,” he said in a previous story. “You want to be where if you can assist, you assist.”
He said the council has accomplished much during his tenure, adding speed bumps to roads, cleaning right-of-ways, working to attract jobs and improving parks. He most prizes the city’s work with The Refinery, a new apartment complex that has drawn people from other communities to Abbeville. The 60-unit development is the city’s first new residential housing project in nearly 40 years.
People have responded to the city’s work on the parks, he said. They appreciate what is done. Crawford likened work on parks to remodeling a home — there is always something to do.
