Brownlee wins school board seat, according to certified election results By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Nov 12, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TAMMY BROWNLEE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees election has been certified.Tammy Brownlee has been elected to serve district 1 on the board, netting 18 more votes than her opponent.Brownlee will replace Johanna Bishop, who was elected to Greenwood County Council.She defeated Elizabeth Carter for the seat.Brownlee has lived in Greenwood for seven years. She has two children, 16 and 13, in the school district and is a branch manager for Lenders Loans.Brownlee received 383 votes to Carter’s 365.Three other candidates were elected to the board without opposition. They are Hillary Craigo, Danielle Fields and Clay Sprouse. They are all incumbent members. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View sample ballot See all of your options before voting Nov. 8, 2022. See sample ballot Most read news Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood seeks new tenants for Fuji's closing facilities Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood police seek man who ran from traffic stop Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students