Ronnie Ables will continue representing Greenwood Ward 6.
Ables took 392 votes to challenger Walt Roark's 330, according to unofficial results from the state election commission.
"I'm glad it's over with," Ables said with a laugh. "Walt really did a great job, we both kept it clean and honest."
Roark thanked everyone for their support, and said the people he met while campaigning taught him a lot about the community and its needs. He said he hopes he can continue helping his community get more involved in local politics.
"Obviously no one likes defeat," he said. "It's tough, I was really looking forward to working with the city council."
The 69-year-old Ables has represented his ward for 12 years, while 40-year-old Roark was a first-time candidate.
Ables ran on his years of experience alongside having the time to dedicate to his ward, being retired. A former Honea Path town council member, Ables said on his time on Greenwood's council he's tried to improve people's quality of life while keeping their taxes low.
Roark is a real estate agent with The Whitmire Agency, and has worked in the Greenwood County Fire Service for 15 years. While campaigning, he said he wanted to bolster civic and neighborhood pride, along with fostering greater cooperation between Greenwood's city and county governments.
