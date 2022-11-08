The Abbeville County School District board of trustees will see two new members following Tuesday’s election.
Tim Rhodes, Brad Evans, Lisa Alewine, James Tisdale and Charles Angel were elected to the board. Rhodes, Evans and Angel won reelection as current members.
Tisdale and Angel ran uncontested, and will serve districts 3 and 7, respectively.
Rhodes will represent District 1, retaining his seat. He works with Prysmian Cable and serves as a regional director for the South Carolina School Boards Association, representing 10 area districts.
"I appreciate everyone that has supported me in the past and in this election and I hope that I can live up to everything they expect of me as a school board member and look forward to the next four years," Rhodes said.
He defeated Tracy Lindler for the seat. Rhodes received 324 votes to Lindler's 289.
District 6 will be represented by Evans.
Evans is a current board member and chairperson of the board. He owns and operates Harris Funeral Home in Abbeville and is the father of two students in the school system.
Evans said Tuesday evening he appreciates all the votes and said his opponent, Erin Gambrell, ran a great race.
Evans said he is glad there was a lot of interest in the school board election.
"We've got some great things going on in Abbeville County," he said, adding the board has done a wonderful job getting where it is today, and he is looking forward to moving forward.
Evans got 616 votes to Gambrell's 443.
Alewine will represent District 9.
She is a former teacher and Abbeville County native with three children in the district.
Alewine went up against Bryan Glace for the seat. She got 666 votes to his 274.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.