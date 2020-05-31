Absentee voting is underway, but there have been some changes in election procedures for the June 9 primary.
Voters who wish to vote absentee may cast a ballot in person at their county’s designated absentee voting location or instead request an absentee ballot by mail by contacting the elections office.
Any registered voter who doesn’t meet the traditional criteria for absentee reasons may request a ballot by selecting the state of emergency option.
Those who choose to vote absentee by mail will no longer need a witness to sign their ballot. A recent order by U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs instructs election officials not to enforce that requirement.
Four polling places in Greenwood that were previously at assisted living facilities have been relocated.
The Hope’s Ferry precinct that is normally at Eden Gardens is moving to Westview Middle School, while the Pebble Stone Way precinct is moving from Wesley Commons to Mathews Elementary School.
Voters in the Mimosa Crest precinct who usually vote at Morningside will now be voting at Greenwood High School. The Parson’s Mill precinct is being moved from Ashley House to the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
The Bradley precinct will be voting at the new Bradley Fire Station.
South Carolina law provides for a change in polling locations after the first notice has been published if the county’s legislative delegation approves. The alternative location does not have to be within the precinct, but if a suitable location can’t be found the State Election Commission has to be notified.
The Republican and Democratic primaries are June 9. If a runoff is needed, it will take place June 23. The general election will be Nov. 3.