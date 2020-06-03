When voters go to the polls Tuesday, it will be different from last election.
There will be masks, gloves, sanitizing spray, sneeze guards and other protective equipment to protect poll workers and voters.
Election officials are asking voters to wear masks and bring their own pens for signing the roll. Pens will be available and will be sanitized after every use.
Voters will also be given a cotton swab to use when voting to limit the touching of ballot marking devices.
Social distancing will also be enforced while at polling locations so patience is requested by officials.
As for the ballots, voters might think they are missing candidates. Moody said any candidate without opposition from their own party will be their party’s nominee without appearing on the primary ballot.
Only those races where two or more candidates filed for the same office from the same party will be listed.
South Carolina does not register voters by party so a voter is free to choose which primary they want to vote in. A poll worker will ask the voter which primary they wish to vote in.
If there is a runoff, only voters who voted in that party’s primary can vote in the subsequent runoff. Because there are a number of races with more than two candidates, a runoff is likely if one candidate doesn’t exceed the 50% threshold.
Also, on the Republican primary ballot, there are two advisory questions. One question asks whether voters should have the right to register with the party of their choice. The other question asks whether candidates’ names should appear multiple times on a ballot for the same position when the candidate is the nominee for more than one party.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must vote at their assigned polling location. If a voter has a question about where to vote, the voter should call their local elections office.
Some precincts in Greenwood County have been moved to adjust for COVID-19 precautions.
Hope’s Ferry will vote at Westview Middle School.
Pebble Stone Way will vote at Mathews Elementary School.
Mimosa Crest will vote at Greenwood High School.
Parson’s Mill will vote at the Frank Russell Technology Center.
The polling location for Bradley has been moved permanently to the new Bradly Fire Department.
Curbside voting will be available at all polling locations for those who are disabled or cannot stand for long periods of time.
The Democratic and Republican primaries will be Tuesday. If a runoff is needed, it will be June 23. The general election is Nov 3.