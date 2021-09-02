Although four seats are up for election in Ninety Six and filing closes at noon today, only two people had filed to run for them by end of day Thursday.
Three town council seats are up for election: Mickey Goodman’s Ward 1 seat, Wayne Gibert’s Ward 3 seat and John Jefferson’s Ward 5 seat. Jefferson filed Thursday to run again for his seat, which he won in a special election last year to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Arvest Turner.
No one had filed for the other two council seats by Thursday, but Randy Emert filed for the open Commissioners of Public Works seat.
The election set for Nov. 2. The race is run by majority rule, meaning a candidate needs 50% of the vote plus at least a single vote more to win. Candidates can file at the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections office at 600 Monument St., Suite 113.
While the filings for Ninety Six’s election close, the filing for the special election to fill the late Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown’s District 5 seat opens at noon today. Filing closes at noon Sept. 11. County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Connie Moody said because Sept. 11 is a Saturday, the county’s elections office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
If a primary election is needed for the District 5 race, it will be Oct. 26, and if a primary runoff is warranted it will be Nov. 9. The special election is set for Dec. 28.
District 5 includes 12 voting precincts with more than 7,000 registered voters.