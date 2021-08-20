Three town council seats are up for election in Ninety Six, along with one CPW seat, and filing for these positions opens today.
The council seats up for election are Mickey Goodman’s Ward One seat, Wayne Gibert’s Ward Three seats and John Jefferson’s Ward Five seat. Jefferson won his seat in a special election last year to fill in for the unexpired term of former Councilman Arvest Turner, who stepped down to focus on his health.
Ninety Six CPW Commissioner William Hawkins Jr.’s at-large seat is also up for election.
Filing for these seats starts at noon today and runs through noon Sept. 3. The election is Nov. 2 and the race is run by majority rule, meaning to win a candidate needs 50% of the vote, plus at least a single vote more. If a runoff is needed, it will be on Nov. 16, said Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody.
To file, visit the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections office at 600 Monument St., suite 113.
Moody said while her office has enough staff to handle local elections, she’s running short on poll workers and managers for the 2022 June primary elections.
She estimated needing about 320 people to work the primaries, which will involve each of Greenwood’s 50 voting precincts.
The county is about 75 to 100 people short of what it will need, Moody said.
“Most people don’t realize it’s a paid position, and we can use 16- and 17-year-olds, so it’s a great opportunity for high-schoolers,” she said.
Poll workers make $165 for a single day’s work, while managers make $225. To find out how to get involved, visit the voter registration and election office or call 864-942-8585.