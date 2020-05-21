Absentee voting is currently underway and will continue until the primary election next month.
Voters can cast an absentee ballot in person at their county's designated absentee voting location. Voters can also request an absentee ballot by mail by contacting the elections office.
Some election day polling locations in Greenwood County are moving to better protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four polling places in Greenwood that were previously at assisted living facilities have been relocated.
The Hope’s Ferry precinct that is normally at Eden Gardens is moving to Westview Middle School, while the Pebble Stone Way precinct is moving from Wesley Commons to Mathews Elementary School.
Voters in the Mimosa Crest precinct who usually vote at Morningside will now be voting at Greenwood High School. The Parson’s Mill precinct is being moved from Ashley House to the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
The Bradley precinct will be voting at the new Bradley Fire Station.
South Carolina law provides for a change in polling locations after the first notice has been published if the county’s legislative delegation approves. The alternative location does not have to be within the precinct, but if a suitable location can’t be found the State Election Commission has to be notified.
The Republican and Democratic primaries are June 9. The general election will be Nov. 3.