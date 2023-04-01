For many Christians this time of year, prayerful meditation on Jesus’ steps from condemnation by Pontius Pilate to entombment is a way to make a pilgrimage of sorts.
For other spiritually minded people, a more physically arduous pilgrimage, the Camino de Santiago is another approach. It takes pilgrims to what is believed to be the burial place of St. James the Apostle.
Ancient pilgrimage routes across Europe converging at the tomb of St. James — Santiago in Spanish — have led Lakelands residents on journeys of a lifetime. Three share their experiences.
Virginia J. Pulver, of Greenwood, walked the nearly 500-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2009. She has since been a mentor to others in the area who’ve walked it.
“It’s very personal in some ways and everybody brings home something that they needed,” said Pulver, who was approaching 70. “My journey was about 40 days, with just a little pack. I walked it alone. ... I’m fond of saying that I fly on my own wings. ... For me, getting outside of my comfort zone is an important thing.”
Pulver made the decision to walk it following an Air Force career, teaching high school Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps classes at Emerald High School, stints living and traveling abroad, 9/11, serving in the Peace Corps with her husband in Ukraine, serving stateside in AmeriCorps VISTA where she worked in adult literacy, losing her 25-year-old son to a motorcycle accident, a breast cancer diagnosis, a cross-country bus trip and more.
“Everyone around you has had things happen to them,” Pulver said. “Part of this journey is listening to other people tell their stories.”
Blisters on feet and even losing toenails are unpleasant remembrances Pulver said she doesn’t often think about as part of her Camino walk.
“I remember the fun stuff, giant chocolate bars daily, because I burned so many calories and a woman who pushed her two-year-old child in a stroller along the way,” Pulver said. “I started the Camino in April and got back in the states in June. ... I would just keep a march, a cadence in my head, and I walked with a pole with ribbons attached, walking 20 to 25 kilometers most days, sometimes 40.”
Sleeping in a bell tower.
Approaching scenic vistas and hearing nearby sheep with bells attached, as well as meeting people from different nationalities and backgrounds were all part of Pulver’s Camino journey.
“They always say the Camino will provide and it does in many ways,” Pulver said. “There were times when I arrived at stops along the way and there were no more beds available, but your needs get met.”
Pulver kept track of distances she walked in a journal each day and opted to not carry a cellphone or water in her pack to keep it as light as possible.
“I got terrible, terrible blisters,” Pulver recalls. “I just didn’t think about it. I lost three toenails.”
A ways into her Camino, Pulver said she looked rather disheveled but carried on, inspired by others along the way, including a woman who pushed a toddler in a stroller.
“I was a mountain goat by the time I reached the 28th section,” Pulver said, noting she used a sort of guide that divided the Camino into 34 sections. “The vistas from the Cebreiro are amazing and I could hear bells from sheep.”
To traverse the Camino, Pulver says it’s key to not be complacent and make tough choices.
“It’s a pilgrimage of gratitude,” Pulver said. “I walked 500 miles to attend church and I walked 500 miles to come back to my home and find out different things about myself.”
Prayer ribbons were tied to a walking stick Pulver used along the way.
“A gentleman told me, ‘It’s tall now, but when you get to Santiago, the stick will be short,” Pulver said. “Meeting and parting with people on the journey can be profound.”
Sharon Grooms, now in her early 60s, said she started to get a little dispirited, wondering if she was cut out for the pilgrimage, when she first asked other locals about walking the Camino de Santiago.
“When my four sons found out I was planning to walk it by myself, they said they needed us to have a family meeting,” Grooms said. “I’ve always been an organizational freak. ... My youngest son, Jeremiah, who was in between his sophomore and junior year at Lander, he went with me, in 2016. ... Now, I really want to go back and do it by myself.”
At the time, Grooms had never before traveled internationally, nor did she speak Spanish.
“Everybody has a reason for walking the Camino,” Grooms said. “I went through a lot of loss. I went through a nasty divorce and lost both my parents to cancer, and I was their sole caretaker. Then, I had a friend die from cancer and I was pretty broken.”
Grooms is a homemaker, life coach and ordained pastoral counselor through the Pentecostal Holiness Church.
“I started taking long walks, first in my neighborhood, then, state parks and up to Greenville, just healing my soul,” Grooms said. “Then, I heard about the Camino.
“If life and things were going to be hard and be scary, I was going to meet it head-on,” Grooms said. “I became very intentional about it instead of shrinking away from it. ... It was all about how I chose to see life. That has changed me forever.”
Before walking the Camino, Grooms conditioned herself by walking miles a day. She got up to a 14-mile distance carrying a pack.
That preparation and more was beneficial, Grooms said, noting Jeremiah’s feet suffered blisters walking the Camino, even though he’s very much “outdoorsy.”
Grooms and Jeremiah were on the Camino for 34 days. They walked 600 miles. A stretch of the journey is called the Mountain of Forgiveness. Pilgrims frequently carry a tiny token to leave there, as a means of forgiving others.
“Going up that, all these emotions are stirring,” Grooms said. “Everything about that trip was so symbolic for me.”
Grooms and Jeremiah each carried just two sets of clothes. One to hand wash and one to wear.
“It’s amazing what you learn to do without,” Grooms said. “You learn to meet each other where you are, and it is very freeing.”
Part of their journey also included the Spanish coastal town Muxia and the peninsula, Finisterre.
“You see strangers that kiss your son’s feet,” Grooms recalled. “You don’t pass a downed pilgrim and not check on them. On my own worst day on the Camino, I cried, and people would stop and kiss my forehead or hug me. I thought, ‘Y’all don’t even know me and you care.’ I came back with the understanding that there are still really good humans.”
Jim Medford, 67, said Grooms finished the Camino de Santiago in 2016, about a month before he did. In 2017, Medford and his wife, Denise, did the Portuguese Camino (a shorter pilgrimage distance.)
“Most pilgrims have a (scallop) (sea)shell, with a red cross on it, hanging from their backpacks when they are walking the Camino,” Medford said.
These seashells symbolize pilgrims’ paths, protection and more.
“I can’t keep a dry eye when I think about it, but my daughter, Melissa, met me on Father’s Day and walked the last 100 miles with me,” Medford said.
From the age of 15 on, Medford said he worked full time and companies grew. He sold a pharmaceutical company in 2014.
“When I retired, I served on a lot of the nonprofit boards,” Medford said. “I went from running a company to sitting on different boards. ... My wife told me I needed to take some time and do something and challenge yourself. A buddy of mine, Ed, had walked half of the Appalachian Trail. I thought, ‘That’s it!’”
By chance, one cold October night in 2015, Medford and his wife watched the 2010 film, “The Way”, directed by Emilio Estevez, about a father who heads overseas to recover the body of his estranged son while traveling the El Camino de Santiago.
“My buddy and I took a plane to France to hike it,” Medford said. “We talked with Virginia Pulver who had already done it. ... I will tell you, it changed my life. It truly, truly did.”
Everyone hiking the El Camino does so for a different reason, Medford said. But, all who do, form a sort of instant family.
“Along the way, we made friends and our group walked two-thirds of the trail together,” Medford said. “We still keep in touch and several have visited here. ... We travel. Your individual story is half of it, but the people you meet is the other half.”
“After day one of the hike, I wasn’t sure I could take another step,” Medford admitted. “The first third is ups and downs, mountains and hills. The second third is a sandy plateau in Spain. ... The last third is down, through plush green areas, into Santiago. ... Bagpipes were playing ‘Amazing Grace’ when we walked through and you wait in this huge line to get a certificate of completion at the culmination, your Compostela. That night, you go to a pilgrim’s Mass in the cathedral.”
Medford says a lesson El Camino taught him is, “Nothing’s insurmountable anymore.”