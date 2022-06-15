Christine Watson always wondered what it would be like to be an only child. She wishes she could have had friends over to her house for sleepovers.
With eight children and two parents in a three-bedroom house in Donalds, that wasn’t possible.
“We barely had enough room for us to sleep,” Christine said.
The Williams family, which Christine is a part of, has eight living siblings, all in their 70s. In addition to Christine, 72, the siblings are Freddie Williams, 70; Mary Alice Foster, 73; Larry Williams, 73; Shirley Pratt, 74; Edith Benjamin, 75; Lena Williams 77; and James Williams, 79.
“We always have been a very close family, even when our parents were living,” Christine said. “We stay in touch as much as possible. We always went to my mom and dad’s house for special occasions after they passed away. I call it the family house.”
Christine’s father worked at the mill in Ware Shoals, and her mother kept house for another family.
As one of the youngest children, Christine said she was her daddy’s favorite. The other children knew it. When her father was retiring from the mill, a newspaper did a story on him but left Christine’s name out of the article.
“Oh, they (her siblings) just got a kick out of that,” Christine said. “They just kept saying that his special child’s name wasn’t even in the paper.”
The family had to share a lot. Five of the siblings slept in bunk beds in one room and the others slept in another room. They each had to take a bath in the same tin tub, and, as one of the youngest, Christine would get “the dirty water.”
Christine’s mother got up first in the morning and would start a fire. All the children would gather in front of the wood stove to get warm before getting ready for school.
“Momma made breakfast every morning,” Christine said. “She made biscuits every morning. She made biscuits until she passed away because that’s what my dad wanted.”
Despite having such a large family, the Williamses always found a way to provide for the children.
“I don’t remember us having hand-me-downs,” Christine said. “Our clothes weren’t like some of the other kids, but they were clean. They weren’t raggedy. During that time, we were in the cotton fields. We had to pick cotton to help purchase our books.”
Only Freddie, the youngest child, was born in a hospital. The rest were delivered in the family home.
“My dad always told me that I was going to have as many children as mom,” Christine said. “I said, ‘Oh, no. I’m not having that many kids.’ But, back then, they just had kids all the time.”
Oldest brother James gave Christine her name.
“I thought that was really special,” Christine said.
The family had a large kitchen table with many chairs where they would sit together for meals six days a week.
“There was always plenty of food,” Christine said. “Daddy used to have a garden sometimes. People who daddy used to work for would give him food, too. When we had a TV, everybody was in the same room.”
The children all had chores.
“Way back then, when we lived in the country, daddy made us sweep the yard,” Christine said. “We had to make sure the yard was swept before he got home from work. We couldn’t afford rakes. Some of us had to get the wood in, wash the clothes, hang the clothes. We might not have had much, but what he and momma made, it helped us get by.”
The family especially enjoyed Christmastime. Christine called it the best time of their lives.
“We all had a brand new outfit in our boxes and a new pair of shoes, and that was so exciting,” she said. “It seems like we had a lot, but I know we didn’t. We were happy. We would walk to church and, believe it or not, we had to sit on that front bench — and you better not move. All momma had to do was give you an eye.”
The children played games such as baseball, dodgeball and hopscotch. There were instances of near-disaster, too. Christine accidentally set the field on fire once, and Freddie was playing with matches and caught a bedroom on fire.
The Williamses had no air conditioning or indoor plumbing in their early days, and oldest sibling James said the family would sleep with the windows open. Winters could be harsh.
“The floor was out in one room,” James said. “You could see the chickens running around under the house. We’d have so much cover on at night that you could barely turn over. It was tough.”
James said “it got a little hectic sometimes” being the oldest child.
“Especially with the girls,” he said. “A couple of the sisters didn’t get along worth nothing. They fought and argued all the time. Right now, the two of them don’t get along that well. I tried to keep everything on the up and up. When they (his parents) were away and I was in charge, I used to spank all of them. Overall, we had a pretty good relationship.”
James, who called himself a “momma’s boy,” laughed when asked why his parents had so many children.
“I don’t know,” James said. “He kept my mom barefoot and pregnant.”
Lena, the second oldest, said she thought the family was poor at the time, but she later realized they weren’t. Her mother made homecooked meals every night except Saturday, when they were busy cleaning house and going to the grocery store. They would instead often have bologna sandwiches.
“The biggest treat was on Saturday when my mom went to the grocery store and they would bring us back those (vanilla) sandwich cookies,” Lena said. “We waited for that.”
Lena is the only sibling who moved out of South Carolina. She left for Baltimore, Maryland after graduating from college in 1963.
“I left because of the segregation,” Lena said. “I told my father I wasn’t going to live that way.”
As the middle child, Shirley helped her mother with the other children, and in the kitchen.
“I was with my mother a lot,” said Shirley, who was diagnosed with Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis at 12. “When I was older, I did most of the cooking while they were at work.”
Mary Alice, the youngest girl, remembers “a lot of love” growing up in a big family.
“It was also fun because I had so many sisters and brothers to play with,” she said. “I loved it. My older siblings took care of me. I think they did a good job. I loved being a part of a big family.”
She said it is “really, really good” that all of her siblings are still living.
Mary Alice served in the Army for 22 years. She said it was nice going out on her own.
“I was pretty much a dreamer,” she said. “I was quiet. I played by myself a lot. As I got older, I should have been reading a lot, but I was not a reader back then. I like to read now. I spent 22 years away from my family, which I missed very much. But I enjoyed being in the military.”