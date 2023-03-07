Eight file for local school board seats By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two area school boards will see new faces this summer.Filing closed noon Monday for seats on the boards of Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52.In Ware Shoals, two filed for the two open seats, including one incumbent.Genie McDill and Amanda Cheshire Salter have filed for the two seats. McDill is an incumbent board member. Current member Andy Wood did not file for reelection.In Ninety Six, six people filed for two open seats. Those six are Darren T. Carter, Christen A. Davis, Adam C. Eichelberger, Steve McGee, Theresa “Peachez” Peterson and Nancy Barbee Werts.The two current board members in those seats, Ray Pilgrim and Kevin Campbell, did not file for reelection.The election for both boards will take place May 9.District 52 will also have a referendum on the ballot for projects that will renovate areas of the old Ninety Six High School. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Institutions Public Administration Most read news Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Greenwood man gets 23-year sentence in death of 18-month-old Inn on the Square bought by new owners Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip PTC Foundation lacing up sneakers for ‘Spring Forward 5K’ Pi Day Lecture at the Arts Center of Greenwood EAA and AMA sponsors Build and Fly project