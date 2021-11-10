Viking pride thrummed through the air Tuesday night.
The Emerald High School Marching Band, for the first time in the school’s history, qualified for the state competition this year. It placed ninth earlier this month, and Tuesday was the band members’ chance to bring that performance home and celebrate the hard work they’ve put in.
“The kids, as you know, worked hours on end,” said band director Aaron Acord to the crowd of parents, family and friends gathered at the track field Tuesday night. “They did everything to make that happen. They took every opportunity in front of them and just ran with it.”
Tribal rhythms flooded the field as the band rose from totems placed throughout. The color guard twirled and hurled black and white flags, keeping in motion until the dramatic, halting end of their performance. Afterward, the drum line showed off how much fun they can have trading solos before leading the band as they danced and sang.
Acord said the band staff, including Charlotte Tanner, Becky Gardner and Carlton Jamison, were essential in getting the band to where they were this year, but the key ingredient was the students themselves. Their hard work earned them the school’s first trip to state.
“It honestly hasn’t sunk in yet,” Acord said. “It’s the kids and their desire to be successful. They set their own goals.”