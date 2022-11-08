Eggs up 01
Eggs Up Grill is coming to 115 Hampton Ave., Greenwood and is expected to open in early January.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood was the perfect place for Darby Smith and Jackson Turner's newest restaurant, their second Eggs Up Grill location.

The two are franchise partners who opened their first Eggs Up Grill in Clemson last year. Smith used to co-own three Henry's Smokehouse Barbecue and Catering restaurants in Greenville, while Turner is co-owner of a management company operating 19 Wendy's locations.

