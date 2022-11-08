Greenwood was the perfect place for Darby Smith and Jackson Turner's newest restaurant, their second Eggs Up Grill location.
The two are franchise partners who opened their first Eggs Up Grill in Clemson last year. Smith used to co-own three Henry's Smokehouse Barbecue and Catering restaurants in Greenville, while Turner is co-owner of a management company operating 19 Wendy's locations.
Now they're eyeing their second Eggs Up Grill location, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant. Located at 115 Hampton Ave., the pair said their decision to move into Greenwood came almost at a whim.
"We originally wanted to get into the Eggs Up Grill system, we started researching it in 2019," Smith said. "We almost had a location in Easley in 2020, but then everything kind of shut down."
After opening their Clemson location, Smith said the pair drove down to Greenwood to check the area out. They couldn't find a location they liked along the Bypass, but when they found the Hampton Place location they knew it had promise.
Opening a restaurant now, amid inflationary prices, is more expensive than in 2021, Turner said. The pair learned a lot opening the Clemson location, though, and he said they know the importance now of hiring a general manager to help recruit and train staff and get the restaurant running smoothly from the start.
While construction and equipment delays are still the major hurdle to clear, the pair said they hope to open Eggs Up Grill in early January.
"We felt like this, after Clemson, that Greenwood was a really good-sized city that Eggs Up will fit well in," Turner said.
The Greenwood location aims to be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, with seating for 86 people, according to a news release. The menu offers breakfast staples alongside catering options for events.
