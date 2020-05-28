A settlement was announced between Medtronic and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday involving a disabled temporary worker for Medtronic who contended she was fired for disability-related absences.
As a part of the settlement, Medtronic will pay $75,000 in addition to distributing a workplace accommodation policy, providing ADA training to all staff who enforce the attendance and leave policies, and providing periodic updates to the EEOC during the two-year consent decree from the lawsuit.
“We are pleased that Medtronic has agreed to educate its workforce about the requirements of the ADA and its application to temporary and permanent employees,” Kara Haden, acting regional attorney for the EEOC in Charlotte, North Carolina, said in a press release.
The lawsuit stemmed from a Greenwood woman who worked for a staffing agency that temporarily assigned her as a forklift driver and waste hauler at the Medtronic facility at 525 Emerald Road in Greenwood. The temporary employee was born with only one kidney and an under-formed bladder, according to the release.
The employee missed a few days of work because of her health-related condition in which she provided a doctor’s note. Medtronic, citing its attendance policy, terminated her assignment at the end of her shift.
The EEOC filed a disability discrimination lawsuit in U.S. District Court on her behalf.
“Medtronic is dedicated to valuing the personal worth of all employees,” said Ben Petok, director of corporate communications. “The company cooperated with the EEOC in reaching the terms of the settlement and consent decree.”
He also said Medtronic has admitted no wrongdoing.