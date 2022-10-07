Annette Edwards’ phone rings after almost every shooting in Greenwood.
She’s made violence in the community her business. When Edwards ran for the office of mayor four years ago against Brandon Smith, she was spurred by a string of fatal shootings — including one that claimed a family member.
Four years later, that passion remains. She still drives toward sirens, not away.
“I don’t want to continue to talk about it, I don’t want to continue to have meetings,” she said. “ I want people to see solutions.”
Beyond her work as pastor at Old Field Bethel AME Church, she often seeks to stay in tune with her community. She lives in Grendel Village but has relatives and friends throughout the city that keep her apprised when they hear about crime.
When Edwards ran in 2018, she had recently lost her 18-year-old cousin, TaDarrius Robinson, in a shooting. Since then, she’s made a point of getting involved with local police. She’s learned much about how Greenwood police build community relations and respond to crime, speaking several times with Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin about community matters.
“If I knew about it, I was there to help,” she said. “People don’t want to talk. When the police go to ask them, they ain’t seen nothing, they don’t know nothing. It’s because there needs to be work done. I think the police should try to build a relationship with the adults as opposed to the kids.”
In her capacity as a minister, she’s often asked to speak at community events. She’s used those to take residents’ temperature on social issues and bring their concerns to public officials.
“They don’t think the police still do enough in Black neighborhoods,” she said. “What I want to do is build trust with people who still don’t trust the police.”
Part of that, she said, involves having officers and city officials meeting with people in communities that frequently see violence. Community meetings and open communication are key to building trust.
Supporting the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands and other after-school programs will help, Edwards said she wants to see more environments designed for young people to gather outside of schools and homes.
Developers are flocking into Greenwood in a bid to build, but Edwards said the key issue in the city is revitalizing neighborhoods that currently look like slums. Getting landlords to fix up neglected properties will help build community pride, she said.
This isn’t politics, in her eyes. Edwards said this is what loving your community looks like: Caring about your neighbors and building trust by being reliable and accountable.
She wants to see the influx of federal funds coming to Greenwood put to use fixing up houses and streets and putting sidewalks in neighborhoods that lack them. Community meetings could help public officials gauge how these disaffected communities say they could best be helped.
“I think certain communities are being overlooked,” she said. “You don’t see shootings going on in Gatewood. You don’t hear about shootings going on in Saddle Hill or Promised Land. It’s always in the city.”
Edwards hopes voters can see the difference she’s tried to make while working on the ground level. When she lost her mayoral bid to Smith in 2018, it didn’t slow down the work she was doing to encourage a better-connected, more accountable community.
“My character speaks for itself, and it has nothing to do with politics,” she said. “It all has to do with caring for communities.”