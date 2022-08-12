Annette Edwards
Annette Edwards files Thursday to run for Greenwood mayor for her second time, having run in 2018 against Brandon Smith.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

It’s a rematch.

Annette Edwards, who ran against Brandon Smith for Greenwood Mayor four years ago, filed Thursday for a second chance at the seat.

