It’s a rematch.
Annette Edwards, who ran against Brandon Smith for Greenwood Mayor four years ago, filed Thursday for a second chance at the seat.
Edwards, 60, ran against the now 43-year-old Smith in 2018, when Smith won with more than 57% of the votes to Edwards’ nearly 42%. Then, Edwards was driven by a wave of violent crime in Greenwood that took many young lives, including her 18-year-old cousin TaDarrius Robinson.
On Thursday, Edwards filed to run again, inspired by the same drive that pushed her to run four years ago.
“What changes have people seen from 2018 to 2022 under his leadership as the mayor,” Edwards asked Thursday. “I lost the 2018 race, but I continued to work. I served as a liaison to the city, reporting from the community their concerns.”
Edwards said she’s served on the Greenwood Board of Zoning appeals, has stayed in constant touch with police leadership since 2018 to try and improve community relations and has volunteered throughout the community. She serves as pastor at Old Field Bethel AME Church.
Illness in recent years kept her from being as involved as she wanted, but she said she’s motivated to drive change in Greenwood.
“I think people are tired of meeting and meeting. People want to see action now,” she said. “People want to see change in their community, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Smith, an Uptown attorney, filed to run for reelection the day filing opened. He said his four years as mayor came with the speed bump of a global health crisis, but Greenwood has had an influx of federal recovery funds and has built relationships throughout the community that are bringing many longstanding projects to fruition. Smith wants to finish what he’s started.
“I think we’ve got a lot of things in place from a city standpoint,” he said. “We had a pause because of the coronavirus, and that hindered some things we could do, but we’ve got a lot of things in motion.”
Smith said just behind the honor of being a father of three sons with his wife, Tara, serving as his hometown’s mayor has been a privilege. He said he’s spent his first term trying to represent Greenwood well on the state Municipal Association board and in working with officials throughout the state.
Dozens of other candidates have filed to run in races throughout Greenwood County in the November general election. Filing for nonpartisan races is open until noon Aug. 15, and people seeking to run for public office must file at the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Election Office at 600 Monument St., Suite 113. For information, call the office at 864-942-8585,
Among Greenwood’s municipal races, city council wards 2 and 4 have contested races.
James Jones, 61, just won a special election on Tuesday to serve the unexpired term for Ward 2, but that term will be up in November. He and Robert Dean, who Jones beat by about 20 votes in the special election, have filed to run for the seat again in November.
In Ward 6, three-term incumbent Ronnie Ables is facing Walt Roark IV.
Ables is seeking a fourth term as Ward 6’s representative. He said the years have treated Greenwood well, and even through tough times and head-scratching problems, Greenwood has continued to serve its residents.
“I enjoy it, I’ll be honest with you,” he said. “I enjoy helping people out. They don’t know where to turn or who to talk to, and I like to help them.”
Going beyond council meetings and workshops, Ables said meeting with constituents, taking their calls and learning how best to serve them has been a joy.
Roark is a Greenwood real estate agent with The Whitmire Agency since 2004. A Clemson University graduate who studied community and economic development, Roark serves as assistant fire chief at the Northwest fire department and worked for years as a city firefighter.
He said his background in real estate, economic development and emergency management gives him a skill set suited to the challenges Greenwood is facing.
“I want to see and learn more about how Greenwood is run,” he said. “I want to make sure Greenwood grows responsibly, and in a way that benefits the whole city, not just one ward.”
The following candidates have filed to run in races in these municipalities as of Thursday afternoon:
GreenwoodArt Bush, commissioner of public works
Johnathan Bass, city council Ward 4
HodgesMichael E. George, mayor
Kathy Henderson Detwiler, town council
Johnny A. Reeves, town council
Rene M. Tinsley, town council
Richard Wilson, town council
TroyBrian S. Dixon, mayor
Tonya Young Dixon, town council
Ware ShoalsBryan Ross, mayor
John Paul Alewine, town council
Ali Babb, town council
Kim Jensen, town council
George H. Leagans, town council
Jimmy Palmer, town council
Michael Powell, town council
AbbevilleJohn Sutherland, city council District 3
Deanna Ashley, city council District 4
Jason Edwards, city council District 6
Greenwood County School District 50Tammy Brownlee, District 1
Elizabeth Carter, District 1
Hillary Craigo, District 2
Clay Sprouse, District 6
Danielle Fields, District 8