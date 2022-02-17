Students at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School learned a lesson Wednesday about a famous South Carolinian with a heroic story.
Education associates from the state Department of Education visited the school to model lessons integrating social studies and language arts for teachers.
They taught students in kindergarten through fifth grade about Chadwick Boseman, an Anderson native who played Black Panther on the big screen and died in 2020 after privately fighting cancer.
A fourth-grade class learned about timelines and how they’re constructed and pulled important dates and moments from a narrative of Boseman’s life — when he graduated high school, when he landed his first big television role, when he married, etc.
Each grade level got a different lesson about Boseman based on the skills learned in that grade.
“The intent is really to help the teachers, because we are modeling a way to integrate social studies with ELA,” said Stephen Corsini, a social studies education associate from the state department.
“We’re trying to model use of the skills that are in both disciplines because we have new social studies standards which are skills based, so we’re trying to help teachers understand what that looks like in instruction, and so we’re trying to help teachers work smarter, not harder by integrating, showing ways you can integrate these disciplines because they do have a similar skillset,” he said.
They are using the African American history calendar produced by the department of education, along with other partners, and Boseman is featured for March.
Mays Principal Tiara Watson said she filled out a survey by the state department, which had reached out to schools to see about modeling lessons using the integration of the two subjects.
All teachers in the school observed and gave feedback to the department.
Watson said with lost learning because of COVID-19, the more the schools can integrate subjects, the better.
Mandy Hocker, elementary ELA education associate with the state department, said teachers enjoy seeing model lessons so they can take that practice and implement it immediately in their classroom.
“Our goal is to just model effective teaching of integration of social studies and ELA, so that it’s an easy transition back to their classrooms,” she said.
Corsini said they’re used to working with adults, so being able to get into a classroom and work with kids has been a treat.
“Just so thankful for these teachers for what they do every day,” he said.
