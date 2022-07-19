An educator with roots in Greenwood has received a promotion, moving from one of the largest high schools in the state to the district office of one of the largest school districts in the state.
Sherry Eppelsheimer will be the associate superintendent of high schools for the Charleston County School District.
Eppelsheimer got her start in 1989 teaching at Greenwood High School, the same high school she attended.
She taught there for 14 years, then worked as an instructional specialist for five years at Brewer Middle School before heading to Charleston County to be an assistant principal at Wando High School. She has been principal of that school for seven years.
“In this position, I’ll be over 12 high schools,” Eppelsheimer said of her new role.
“And I’m responsible for supporting principals, supporting curriculum, making sure assessments are completed, making sure that we fulfill the goals of our district as far as the district’s strategic plan, and just overall supporting principals in their jobs in the schools and overseeing the curriculum for high school students.”
She credits her hometown of Greenwood for giving her a start, and mentioned she was hired by Drew Geoly in 1989. She said retired educator Beth Pinson has been a mentor to her.
“She kind of coached me through teaching,” she said.
Pinson was complimentary of Eppelsheimer, too, saying she was an excellent teacher adored by students.
“I just think it’s great that people from Greenwood have been able to do this kind of thing,” Pinson said.
