Legislation that would use money otherwise slated to go to school districts for families to pay for private or other education is supported by multiple legislators while causing concern among public school officials.
Two bills are in the Statehouse right now — one in the Senate and one in the House — that would create an Education Savings Account program in the state.
The program would create accounts for families to use for the education of eligible children, diverting money that would be sent to the child’s public school district.
Education Savings Accounts, according to a list included in the House bill, could be used for a wide range of education expenses: tuition and fees, textbooks, tutors, computers and more, including “any other educational expense approved by” the state Department of Administration or Education Oversight Committee.
Concerns about the legislation were raised during a Tuesday meeting of the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees.
Board member Clay Sprouse mentioned the Senate bill, and said he has read about it and is “starting to get discouraged.”
“I would urge the employees of school District 50, as the second largest employer in this county, it’s time to step up to the plate and contact your representatives, your senators, whoever and let them know what’s up,” Sprouse said.
“Because everything I’m reading, this is detrimental to what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Rodney Smith, the district’s assistant superintendent for business, said the impact the bill would have on the district is unknown. He said regarding the bill and with Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget proposal, the district was not asked about potential impact.
He said usually the district is asked for an impact statement on such matters.
“Silence,” Smith said. “Which has been very interesting. They have not shared any impact on that with the districts.”
According to a statement of estimated fiscal impact by the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, the estimated net scholarship funding amount of the program for school year 2022-23 would be about $34 million.
By school year 2026-27, when there is no limit on the number of students allowed to participate, the estimated net scholarship funding amount would be almost $3 billion.
Restrictions would be placed on the program for the first couple of years, and the proposed bills would restrict use to students whose family has an annual adjusted gross income of 200% or less of the federal poverty guidelines or who has a statement of Medicaid eligibility.
Sprouse said during Tuesday’s meeting he hopes the local delegation “understands that we’re talking about people’s job and livelihoods that they’re affecting.”
“Folks who come and work for Greenwood District 50 and our surrounding public school districts, they get benefits, retirement, those types of things that they would not be able to get in the private sector,” Sprouse said.
“And I hope that they’re really thinking about this from point A to point B. I’ll be very disappointed if something like this goes through.”
Greenwood School District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward, when asked about the bills, said his only question is whether private schools will take all students.
“Or will they just pick and choose which students they’re going to take,” he asked.
He said if this does pass, the district would probably have to cut people. “Because we can’t function without money.” Ward also had questions about accountability for schools where the money is used.
Multiple local representatives are sponsors of the Senate and House bills, including Sens. Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell and Reps. Stewart Jones and John McCravy.
Jones told the Index-Journal on Thursday that parts of the bills would change and that discussion continues.
“As a parent whose children were in the public education system — we actually went to homeschooling during the pandemic and everything — but as a parent, I can tell you I want to open it up to as many parents and as many students as possible,” he said.
“I want to open it up to the maximum that we can.”
He added that he’s not doing anything that will “affect the safety net of the public education system.”
“For instance, let’s say that a student goes to a private school instead. Those funds, you’ve got to look at how much it was costing to educate that student as well, ... so you’ve got to look at how much money in expenditures and expenses — is it costing less for school district and the state and everything.”
He mentioned the limitations on the program, and said it will be conservative to begin with to see how it works.
“I think that’s the safest way to do it,” Jones said.
The Senate Education Subcommittee on the Senate bill will meet Jan. 27.
Jones said the program could potentially be signed into law this year.
“I am very much for school choice and basically just ensuring the parents, that parents are the sole decision makers in their child’s education,” Jones said.
McMaster mentioned education savings accounts Wednesday during his State of the State address.
“I am proposing $20 million be used to create education savings accounts, which by the way, have been available to parents in red and blue states for many years,” he said.
“Although some may say otherwise, we know that parents know what’s best for their children. They know the type of education environment and instruction that works best for their own children’s unique needs.”
McMaster’s executive budget proposal would use lottery dollars to fund that $20 million.