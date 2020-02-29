As the country has been concerned about the potential spread of coronavirus, local officials have been making preparations to be ready should cases of coronavirus emerge in Greenwood.
Self Regional Healthcare is preparing “for the possible appearance of Coronavirus,” according to a statement provided to the Index-Journal, Self Regional Medical Center is “equipped to manage infectious disease patients.”
“We have a plan that deals with pandemics,” said George McKinney, Greenwood County emergency management coordinator. “It really depends on what level.”
Local and state officials stress education as means of prevention. “Educating the public on what to do,” said McKinney on what the focus is now, “getting everyone to go to the SCDHEC and CDC” websites. SCDHEC continues to “focus on prevention” according to Public Information Director Chris Delcamp.
Self Regional Healthcare is “coordinating with SCDHEC, SCHA, the CDC as well as local officials” and have “implemented the CDC recommended screening tool,” according to their statement. The screening tool will help medical personnel identify “a potential high-risk patient.”
As of Friday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, according to Delcamp.
Attempts to reach Abbeville Area Medical Center were unsuccessful.