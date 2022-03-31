Edith Childs is leaving public office, but she’s not hanging up her hats.
After 24 years representing Greenwood County Council’s District 1 seat, Childs is ready to step down to focus on her family. Wednesday was the last day to file to run in the partisan June primary elections, and Childs did not file to run for reelection.
“When you’ve seen as much as I have and been there as long as I’ve been there — I never wanted to be a career politician,” she said. “I knew in 2018, that was my last one. I just needed a break, and when your life, your whole life has been spent being a servant. Many times your family is on the back burner; you’re on the back burner.
“There comes a time in your life where you have to say OK, let me see what I can do to make a difference at home.”
Childs was first elected to Greenwood County Council in 1998, but her involvement with local politics and community matters started long before that. Growing up, she said she’d read stories of older generations, injustices Black people faced in America and their triumphs against it throughout history.
“I just had it in the back of my mind that one of these days I’m going to do something to make a difference in the lives of people,” she said. “That’s where it started from.”
She began by showing up to community events — cookouts and neighborhood gatherings.
“Once you get there, people begin to talk about everything,” she said. “Once you listen, you find out there’s one thing that they say that kind of struck your interest. You start from there. Let me see what I can do about that.”
Friends she made in the community came together and started the “Save Our Children” events. These gatherings before the start of the school year would offer the community’s young people a chance to come out and dance, put on plays and share a meal at a banquet. Organizers would highlight the successes and achievements of the children about to head into school.
Soon, Childs was involved with the local parent-teacher associations. Being at the schools made her a regular figure in many families’ lives, and in the early to mid-90s she ran for a Greenwood County School District 50 school board seat. She didn’t win her first bid for public office, but when she came back for a second run, she won.
Her time on the school board wasn’t without friction. She learned quickly she couldn’t stop people from expressing themselves, including their displeasure with her.
“Being a part of the NAACP, you have a lot of backbone. You were gutsy,” she said. “From that point, I learned how to deal with a lot.”
When her term was up, she said she prayed about her next steps and felt guided toward higher office. She decided in 1998 to run for county council.
“The Lord told me I was going to be fine, and I thought that meant ‘fine’ — you’re going to be OK, you’re going to roll through this and not have any problems,” she said. “I had three opponents.”
God never told her winning would be easy, but she endured and won her seat, then defended it in ensuing elections where she faced challengers for the District 1 seat.
“I always had in the back of my mind, with plenty of thought and plenty of faith, ‘I’m in it to win it,’” she said. “I just wanted my word to speak for itself.”
Childs was eager to hit the ground running. Her first item of business was to meet with the people of District 1 and learn what made their communities tick.
She started in Troy and worked her way to Greenwood. Troy residents were pulling brown water from their wells, and Childs worked with the county and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to get their water tested, then extend Greenwood’s water lines to service Troy.
In Callison, Childs learned to stand her ground as landowners sought larger minimum lot sizes that would have made things difficult for residents with smaller lots. Bradley wanted to attract businesses, and Promised Land needed volunteer firefighters. Within the Greenwood portion of her district, there was a need for places and activities for children.
“I made a connection with folks from the outset,” she said. “Once you make a connection with people, you’ll do fine no matter what.”
Bradley had asked for a fire station since 2004, and now after nearly two decades, they have one. Childs said she can leave happy knowing this rural part of the county has fire coverage.
She said the only thing in her tenure that was disappointing was how long she had to wait to get some of these goals accomplished. It took persistence to push past feelings of unfairness, and she said patience is a key virtue for public officials.
“You have to have a plan in place when you’re sitting at the table,” she said. “It’s not about you or your district, it’s about working together.”
Things weren’t always smooth or easy in her time on council. She said being a Black woman in public office brought her some opposition and challenges at times, but she took strength from her faith and determination.
“I can stand it. I can take the heat and keep on kicking,” she said. “You have to be a praying person, you have to be, and not straddle the fence. You have to be sincere.”
For whoever fills the District 1 council seat after this year’s elections, Childs said they’ll have to face the issue of a growing need for a countywide fire service. With new fire stations throughout the county, she said they’ll likely have to be staffed with a paid, full-time firefighting staff. District 1 representative will have to be an advocate for development on the south end of Greenwood, she said.
And for her fellow county council members, Childs said she hopes they’ll adopt a more countywide perspective, and recognize the unique and changing needs of each district.
“If you’re not out there and don’t know what everybody needs, then you don’t have a clue,” she said.
Two candidates have filed to run for the District 1 seat: Republican Chip Oncken and Democrat Teresa Griffin. Childs said she’s supporting Griffin, who for almost a decade has been a part of the coat drives and school supply giveaways Childs has worked in.
Childs isn’t leaving the communities she’s served for decades. She said she wants to dedicate herself to her family and to being an advocate for those in need in her community. She hopes to travel with her husband, Charles, and visit all 50 states.
But in thinking back, Childs had a clear impression of her favorite experience in public life. She didn’t know in 2007 when she attended a rally for then-Sen. Barack Obama during his first presidential bid that she would be asked to warm up the crowd. When she started up a chant of “Fired up, ready to go” — an old NAACP rally — that she would be handing the future president a campaign chant he’d use for years to come.
Obama was so inspired by the chant, he invited Childs to the White House and wrote about her motivational chant twice in his book, “A Promised Land.” The chant would land her a seat at his 2016 State of the Union.
“It was a day that you’ll never forget because I had no idea it would end up being blown up the way it was,” she said.
Standing in the White House then, Childs said she was struck by the impression that the home of the leader of the free world was built using slave labor, and was occupied by a Black president. Now, Childs is happy looking back on two dozen years of her own public service.