BRADLEY — Wearing the accessory that earned her the name “Hat Lady,” Edith Childs was also donning a piece of apparel on Tuesday that is new to her repertoire: a mask.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered schools and businesses, the Greenwood County councilwoman known for getting Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign “fired up, ready to go” said commemorating the construction of Greenwood County Fire Station 11 was too important to put off.
“When you’ve waited 21-plus years, it’s time do a ribbon cutting,” she said.
The capital project sales tax funded building the 2,700-square-foot facility at 4301 Highway 221 S., which serves residents of Troy, Callison, Promised Land and Bradley.
County Manager Toby Chappell said the lack of adequate coverage in the area prompted the in-person event and the presence of county officials despite the pandemic.
“We would’ve normally done a large community event like we did when we opened the Ware Shoals station, but due to COVID-19 we want to get the station operational,” he said. “This is kind of an in-between path of celebrating an opening, but doing it in a way that’s safe.”
To help reduce exposure, Childs spoke to the fire station’s crew ahead of the event, which intentionally had a limited attendance. She plans to host a larger event in October when the station opens. That gathering won’t include a ribbon cutting, but Childs does plan to say a few words to those who attend.
Residents who are within a 5-mile radius of the station will see their insurance rates go down because of the new fire station. In the next two years, officials plan to build four more stations throughout the county.