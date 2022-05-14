NINETY SIX — There are new state championship signs outside of two Ninety Six schools.
Edgewood Middle School and Ninety Six High School’s academic challenge teams each won the state championship this year, and the middle school team is preparing to pack their bags for the national competition in New Orleans.
The team members are looking forward to sizing their team up against competition from around the country at the end of this month.
“You don’t have to be the fastest runner or the best hitter or pitcher, you can just come and you can use your brain,” seventh-grader Olivia Austin said.
Academic challenge includes both team rounds, where a captain answers a question based on the team’s collective answer, and buzzer rounds, where the first student to buzz in answers the question.
Both teams were presented signs proclaiming their wins by Superintendent Rex Ward during Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
Edgewood Principal David Schoolfield said the students use their own strengths. There’s a math person on the team, a history person on the team and a lot of students perform well in multiple categories.
Olivia, for example, is into mythology so “whenever we get questions like that, everybody just kind of doesn’t answer, they just turn around and look at her,” David said.
Another student’s strength is geography. Sixth-grader Renn Rushton prefers math questions.
“There’s numbers in my head and I just don’t know how to explain what I know and how I know it, it just keeps going,” Rushton said.
The team round’s not about speed, it’s just four heads coming together, David said.
“Captain’s got to be somebody that will listen to everybody. A lot of times if the captain just thinks they know the answer, they’ll just tell you the answer and sometimes it’s wrong. And the other people actually know what the answer is. But then the individual round, it’s about speed.”
Seventh-grader Eli Schoolfield said he wanted to join the academic team last year, but there wasn’t one because of the pandemic. His strong suit is general knowledge, and random fun facts, he said.
His favorite part of the team is the people, though. They didn’t know each other at the start of the year, and they began practice only two days before their first competition. But now they’re state champions and are preparing for a trip to New Orleans together.
Eighth-grader Blanton Akers has a unique position on the team. He’s the only eighth-grader, and his favorite questions are the ones only he can answer because he’s the only one who has been exposed to certain things.
David said a lot of times when Akers serves as the team captain, you can tell he knows the answer, but he will take a backseat and allow another member to give him the answer.
“I think my favorite thing about it is just like, putting all that knowledge that’s stored up there deep down in my head and just getting that all out,” he said.
The high school team is the back-to-back state champion. They won in 2020, and there wasn’t a state competition in 2021. Then they won 2022.
Senior Amber Pake said she feels they get a bad rap because people say “You guys are such nerds,” but said it’s fun and competitive.
High schoolers have their strengths, too. Pake prefers questions about literature and musical theater. Junior Julia Austin also prefers musical theater questions.
Academic challenge team members study for the competitions in many ways. They learn daily in school, of course, and have weekly practice with others.
They also use other methods. High schoolers play the popular game Wordle to prepare for spelling questions.
Sophomore Caleb Anderson said he and others will look up random flashcard sets on the website Quizlet to study.
“Jeopardy!” is a way for students to sharpen their knowledge and speed, as well.
Eli said questions about the Bible are not the middle school team’s strong suit, “so we keep telling people to read the Bible, read the Bible, read the Bible.”
David, adviser for the Edgewood team, said there are students who have taken it upon themselves to learn things they didn’t know, such as words in other languages such as Spanish and French.
Questions that were answered wrong stick out in students’ heads.
David said there was a time at the regional championship when the captain misheard the answer given by the team.
The question was about the Heimlich maneuver.
“The answer was ‘choking’ and all three of the people were saying ‘it’s choking.’ Well the captain heard ’joking.’”
When he gave his answer, the moderator told them it was incorrect and the rest of the team all yelled out “it’s choking” and gave the other team the answer.
Pake said a few years ago, another student on the high school team had a question about aliens and the answer was Area 51. The student answered Area 52, an answer that sticks out in her head.
As the middle-schoolers prepare for New Orleans, they’re excited to compete against students from other states but are also looking forward to spending a few days in the city.
Olivia pointed out that it’s a “classic city” with unique architecture and history.
Rushton said he’s looking forward to seeing street performers and jazz musicians.
Akers called the city “magical” and said he’s ready to see for himself the culture that he’s until now only seen in movies.
Sharon Smith, the high school’s adviser, said there is a student new to the team this year who told her he had finally found his “tribe,” his group of people he could enjoy being around.
“It’s OK to be smart,” Smith said.