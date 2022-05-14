James Bateman — in addition to his usual spiffy jacket, vest, leather dress shoes and coifed hair — wore a smile when he announced that Symrise Pet Food would spend $65.5 million to expand its Greenwood County operations.
The announcement came at the April 19 Greenwood County Council meeting, the final step in a monthslong process of taking industrial expansion from concept to multi-year investment and job creation.
For Bateman, the county’s economic development director, this is how he can make a lasting impact on his community. It starts from the idea to expand or bring a business into Greenwood, and moves past that announcement to groundbreaking, ribbon-cutting and finally to employees pulling into the parking lot and starting their new careers.
“A lot of companies come into this process, especially when looking all across the board at multiple communities, they come into it with a degree of doubt,” Bateman said. “Can we find what we want? Will this community understand what we need? Can they support us?
“Being able to deliver on that for companies, to meet their expectations in a way where they end up choosing us and locating their business here, that makes that lasting impact on our community.”
Bateman worked in economic development for the Greenwood Partnership Alliance for more than six years before the group dissolved, and was promptly hired as the county’s interim economic development director in 2020. After six months, the county dropped the “interim.”
“I was charged with starting a new department for the county,” he said. “The best way to describe the business of economic development would be the creation of investment and jobs that create wealth and improve the standard of living.”
SPF’s expansion took eight months to negotiate and bring to the public. Teijin Carbon Fibers’ 2016 announcement of its $600 million investment took seven years. It commonly takes longer to convince new companies to locate to Greenwood than to work with an existing industry on an expansion, Bateman said.
“You’re competing against other communities, whether it be placement of jobs and investment for a company’s existing facilities, or a brand new company,” he said.
The process starts with a request for information. Companies wanting to expand or build can search the world for sites, but commonly these requests filter down from the state Department of Commerce to regional and county offices. Many companies hire a site consultant to help search for a location that fits the company’s needs.
“They’re going through a detailed analysis of every site, and it’s a process of elimination,” Bateman said. “It’s a game of risk management. A site consultant’s job is to help the client identify the least risky opportunity.”
For Batemen, the game is to stay under consideration for as long as possible by mitigating a company’s risk and convincing them they can get their products to market sooner by moving to Greenwood. That takes work before a company even inquires about a site; Bateman said he and project manager Billy Ray Morgan do site studies so companies don’t have to. They work to provide information companies will want, such as workforce data, and prepare by finding workers in the area that can be hired for the jobs a company will create.
“Incentives are really last,” Bateman said. “Incentives get a lot of the attention, but good projects do not start with incentives, they end with them.”
The SPF project, for example, started when local management heard about plans to invest $65.5 million in expanded production within the company. They wanted to ensure expansion came to Greenwood, said County Council member Theo Lane, who represents District 7, which is home to SPF.
Company representatives came to talk with county officials to find out how to best position Greenwood to be appealing for this expansion.
“I found two things exciting about it — high pay in good jobs in my district,” Lane said. “But because of the historical odor associations with the plant, I said when your people hear you want to double capacity, the people who find the odor offensive will think that means double the odor.”
Lane said SPF laid the groundwork for the expansion by meeting with community groups and talking about the work done to mitigate the smell of dog food flavor production, and what steps would be taken in this new expansion to further reduce any smells.
Besides the community negotiations, the county also offered tax incentives to SPF to sweeten the deal and remain competitive with other communities. Lane said there were clawbacks built into the incentive agreement that if SPF doesn’t meet certain standards to mitigate their waste production, parts of these incentives can be withdrawn.
After company representatives looking to invest in Greenwood have paid a few visits and Bateman knows Greenwood is on their short-list, he said that’s when local officials learn the communities they’re competing against. That’s when county staff start researching and ensuring they have a competitive incentive offer to try and swing the company’s interest toward Greenwood.
“A fee-in-lieu-of-tax is in place in South Carolina to help us even the playing field with other states we’re competing against,” Bateman said. “Some states have no state income tax, or their business property taxes are assessed differently.”
In South Carolina, manufacturing property is assessed at a tax rate of 10.5% of its property value. A fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement lowers that tax rate for a set period of time, giving the company a lower tax rate when it looks to its long-term profit projections to see when it will break even on its investment.
The agreement offered to SPF lowered its rate to 6% for 30 years, locking its millage rate. It also offered special source revenue credits, which reimburse the company for part of its property taxes. It offered a 35% special source revenue credit for the first five years, then 25% for the next decade.
FILOT agreements don’t need to be 30 years, but Bateman said it’s common practice in South Carolina. When the goal is to compete with other communities, Bateman said sometimes you have to give so you can get.
“Some see it as giving away something, our tax revenues,” he said. “My argument would be if we don’t, someone else will. In order for Greenwood to be competitive with other locations, we have to offer incentives.”
Currently the biggest challenge in economic development is keeping up with demand. Last week Bateman had three requests for information from curious companies, and available buildings to offer them are dwindling. That’s where the county’s speculative building comes in.
Finished in November 2020, the first building in the North Greenwood Industrial Park along U.S. Highway 25 North is a shell building. It’s 100,000 square feet, with knockout walls on one end to allow a company that moves in to double the space. The empty building has been shown to dozens of companies in the past six months, looking to see if it’s a fit for their needs.
The property includes land around that first building, designed to offer space for additional buildings one the first one sells. The goal is to take the proceeds from selling this first building to fund construction of the next.
“This building is in a sweet spot,” Bateman said. “There’s some speculation involved in the job, but it’s well positioned because all the utilities are here.”