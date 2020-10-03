Greenwood County’s economic development structure has changed during the last several months. On Friday, details of its new framework came to light.
“The recent organizational changes in Greenwood provides a unique opportunity to collectively strengthen efforts in all areas of economic development,” David Dougherty, interim CEO and president of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.
The new consortium will bring together Greenwood County, the City of Greenwood, Uptown Development Corp., Discover Greenwood and the Chamber. While there are no immediate plans to have a governing structure, each entity will have its own target areas of economic development.
Greenwood County will continue to focus on industrial recruitment and retention, but will also focus on transportation needs.
“Transportation feeds directly into industrial recruitment and retention,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said. “We need be able to get more workers to the industrial sites.”
Chappell said transportation and industrial recruitment have synergy between them. While the county will be exploring what transportation needs industries have, Chappell said don’t expect a mass transit system within a year.
“There is a need, how can we start small, do it well and then build from there,” Chappell said.
Chappell said more exploration will be needed into the issue.
“The Chamber will play a supporting role with Greenwood County for transportation needs,” Dougherty said in the release.
A unified marketing and messaging plan will be championed by Discover Greenwood executive director Kelly McWhorter.
“This will be a comprehensive effort to market Greenwood as the destination of choice for all sectors of our county,” McWhorter said.
The City of Greenwood and Uptown Development Corp. will work together with the Chamber to address retail and small business recruitment. The Chamber will focus its efforts on county small business.
“The city will take the lead on this effort for retail and small business within the city limits,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
The Chamber is taking on a large role in providing support for these economic development areas. It will focus on workforce development, housing needs, neighborhood vibrancy and quality of life. The Chamber is already engaged in some of these tasks.
“We are already involved in workforce development through our existing programs,” Dougherty said.
Lander University and Piedmont Technical College will be part of workforce development, Chappell said.
“You are going to have to see them at the workplace development table,” Chappell said.
Dougherty also said the Chamber has included economic development experience as part of the criteria in its search for a new president and CEO. He also said the Chamber will be adding staff to help with its economic development tasks.
This plan is not just for Chamber members, the county and the City of Greenwood, Dougherty said.
“It is the hope that the areas of Hodges, Ware Shoals, Ninety Six and Troy will become engaged in this effort as we want a completely inclusive approach to marketing all of Greenwood County,” Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown said in the release.
The consortium plan between the various entities arose out of an effort to avoid duplication of services, Chappell said.
“We can’t take on all these tasks,” Chappell said. “We shouldn’t be taking on all of these tasks.”
Chappell said the county started looking for partners to help.
Dougherty said the Chamber could be a major player in what it is being asked to support.
“We are all doing parts and parcels of the same thing,” he said. “It would seem that efficiency and economies of scale can be achieved if we all work together.”
Earlier this year, Greenwood County Council voted 6-1 to remove its membership and investment of $300,000 from the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, citing issues with leadership, public chiding of council by board members and disparaging remarks made about council members.
Council would later name Chappell as the official point of contact for economic development in Greenwood County. Council also directed Chappell to form an economic development department. Its first hire was James Bateman, GPA’s former director of business development.
GPA’s board voted to start the dissolution process of the economic development organization in late August.