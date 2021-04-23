Greenwood got its hands dirty Thursday as toddlers, teachers and topiarists celebrated Earth Day.
Started in 1970, Earth Day was an effort to draw national attention to nature conservation and environmental responsibility. These lessons still ring true, and across Greenwood people worked to share their love of nature with others.
At the Piedmont Agency on Aging, the Lifetime Discoveries intergenerational day care got a visit from four Lakelands Master Gardeners. Children in the day care were treated to a reading from a picture book about the colorful things that sprout up in a garden, then had the chance to explore the on-site flower and vegetable garden.
Margie Ware read the story aloud to a group of wide-eyed toddlers, who then had the chance to run their fingers through the smooth, green leaves in the garden. The Master Gardeners pointed out the colorful flowers, some showing the children flowers that matched the color of their shirts.
Susan Orck, director of Lifetime Discoveries, said this kind of intergenerational learning gives the children social exposure to mentors outside of their family and teachers, along with the chance to play and learn outside of a classroom setting.
“And for the seniors, they love it,” Orck said. “They love spending time with the children. Many of them are grandparents, so it gives them that light in their day of being with the kids.”
The greenhouse behind the Piedmont Agency on Aging’s building gives children the chance for hands-on learning and sensory education, and the Master Gardeners who have partnered with the agency to teach classes and help with the garden provide the know-how to keep the garden growing. With an emphasis on STEM education, Orck said the garden is the perfect place to teach young children about natural sciences — and Earth Day seemed a perfect time to teach nature appreciation.
Across town at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator Maggie McMahon talked to a room of kindergarten students about Earth Day. It’s a day to reflect on people’s responsibility to their environment and to take care of the planet we live on.
To teach that lesson, the school’s youngest students planted 100 pine trees. Every year, they’ll take a picture alongside the trees, to show how they and the trees have grown.
“Every time you plant trees, flowers, shrubs, bushes, it provides some type of beautification and can help prevent litter, too,” McMahon said.
Students lined up in a grassy field beside the school, where rows of pre-dug holes were ready for them to plant seeds. Teachers and school staff handed out the tiny seeds from packets, and the students gently covered them with dirt.
Principal Tiara Watson said teachers had worked with students on Earth Day assignments, too. Some students wore paper crowns with a hand-colored, cartoon Earth on them. The school intended to partner with McMahon last Earth Day, but shutdowns because of COVID-19 made it impossible.
“We were thinking about which grade level we would work with. The kindergarten students will be here several years, so they’ll see the trees grow,” she said. “Most students learn best hands on, and that’s the great thing about face-to-face instruction.”
At the same time, volunteers unloaded 20 yards worth of mulch in the jury parking lot at the corner of Oak Avenue and Edgefield Street. Lakelands Master Gardeners and home gardener volunteers teamed up to pluck weeds out of the rain garden there, then spread mulch to help with drainage through the garden.
They scooped heaps of mulch into wheelbarrows with shovels, filling the air with a rich, earthy smell. The mulch was a donation from the master gardeners for the city’s garden. Dana Gonzalez previously volunteered her talent as an artist for a sign educating people about the rain garden, and she used a rake to help spread mulch Thursday.
“I’m passionate about pollinators, and one way I can volunteer is with my art,” she said. “It’s very meditative to me to garden. I find it has helped me through times of grief. ... The two things that really have helped me are gardening and art.”
Later, people who helped in the rain garden stood watch at a pollinator garden outside of the Greenwood County Veterans Center. Ann Barklow said from there, they help researchers keep tabs on monarch butterfly populations in the area.