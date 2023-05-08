DUE WEST — With diplomas in hand, graduates were reminded that learning doesn’t end.
That was one of the final lessons offered Saturday as several hundred Erskine College students received their diplomas, denoting an end tp several years of study.
Gov. Henry McMaster told graduates that duty calls. Recalling a pivotal scene in the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” where Private Ryan hears the final words of the soldier who led the team that rescued him: “Earn this.”
Graduates will face challenges that will test them and they must be prepared to meet them, he said. “Duty is going to call.”
He told of a recent service he attended where Revolutionary War soldiers from the Battle of Camden were reburied with military honors. People who sacrificed have built this country.
“It was costly. Someone believed and invested in them just as others have believed and invested in you. That is why the words ‘earn this’ seem appropriate today,” McMaster said.
There is much to know. A successful career requires lifelong and constant learning. He spoke of a star found near the edge of the universe and a colony of microbes that hung on in a hostile section of the earth and which grew and flourished after being in a lab under favorable conditions.
Years ago, people thought the earth was flat, he said. Studies and surveys indicate many college students think Judge Judy was a member of the Supreme Court; 22% of Americans could name all five members of the family featured on “The Simpsons” but not the five freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
“it is obvious that we must all continue to learn to prepare because duty is going to call,” he said.
“Make the most of education and gifts you receive. Read books, visit libraries, awaken a sense of wonder, cultivate a strong, even a childish sense of curiosity,” he said, referencing the author George Eliot, and Ravel’s “Bolero.” The governor referenced songs by Bob Dylan, such as “Forever Young” and “My Back Pages.” Dylan encourages people to stay young, keep an open and inquisitive mind and to always seek the truth, he noted.
“You have been given the best that mankind can give,” along with an excellent education.
McMaster was one of the honorees as he received an honorary doctorate for public service. Erskine President Steven Adamson lauded McMaster’s efforts to promote school choice and raise teachers’ pay.
Darius Dotson joked with friends after receiving a diploma after what he called four long years.
“It was a long process and hard work,” he said. He majored in business administration and has an accounting job lined up in Columbia. He is looking for a position in Greenville, which is closer to home.
He chose Erskine mainly because of a talk with the head coach of the college track team. He received a scholarship to run at Erskine, but also fell in love with the campus and the people.
“I made a lot of good friends here,” Dotson said.
One of the things Dotson said he likes most are the professors and their willingness to talk one-on-one. They were flexible and responded to emails quickly. Smaller classes also helped him focus on his education, Dotson said.
Friendship is the reason Frank Cason attended the ceremony. He got several handshakes and a few hugs from his students when they walked back to their seats after receiving their diplomas.
“It makes you feel good to see how they changed in four years,” he said, adding that he graduated from Erskine 45 years ago. When you watch people grow up, they become like family.
Affection wasn’t limited to students. He hugged teacher Sandy Robinson, who received the Younts Excellence in Teaching Award. He recalled teaching Robinson in the fourth and fifth grades.
For 45 years, he has spent all day long with a bunch of kids, he said. “I’ve had a good life,” he said, expressing the hope that his students have as much fun as he has had.