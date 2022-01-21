Election security is on the ballot in House District 14 where, more than 140 days away from the primary, incumbent Stewart Jones already has a challenger.
Jones, a “constitutional conservative,” won the District 14 seat in 2019 and became representative for Greenwood and Laurens counties. He said he was driven to run for office to defend personal liberties and support anti-abortion legislation.
“I’ve been a very strong advocate for our constitution and fiscally accountable government,” he said. “The heartbeat bill of course was just incredible. We’ve also been able to advocate second-amendment rights by eliminating the CWP fees, but we’ve also been able to pass the constitutional carry bill in the House.”
A former Laurens County Council member, Jones said his time on council helped prepare him for the State House, though now he’s mulling over budgets in the billions instead of millions.
“We passed the most transparent budget in the history of the state last year, I would say,” he said. “I really take great honor in representing the people of the 14th District.”
An issue that fires him up still, however, is the matter of election security.
“When I look at what some of these states did during the 2020 election and what South Carolina did to keep the witness signatures on ballots — we went all the way to the Supreme Court, fighting and winning some of these battles,” he said.
Jones said if more states had South Carolina’s zeal for election security, Donald Trump would still be in the White House. It’s a sentiment shared by his challenger, political newcomer Cole Kazmarski.
Kazmarski, a stay-at-home mother of two, worked in public relations, marketing and financial services before deciding to care for her children full time.
“I’ve always been a Republican and just kind of followed politics at a distance, really, until President Trump,” she said. “I started to see what was going on in Washington and in Columbia.
“After the Nov. 3, 2020 election, when a lot of us felt our election had been stolen, I started to feel like after three trips to D.C. to rally for Trump and go to January 6, the only way to fix D.C. is to fix Columbia first.”
Her top priority is also election integrity. She said she traveled to Arizona in June 2021, during the end of that state’s election audit, to observe the process and see the viability of applying something like that in South Carolina.
“I actually requested a letter of audit from the state,” she said. “Nothing really ever came of that, so that’s another reason that I’m trying to get into the race, so that I can actually do something about election integrity.”
Jones and Kazmarski share some ideas for promoting election security: They both want to see regular election audits and use of a decentralized, digital ledger known as a blockchain to verify people’s votes. Kazmarski said she’d also like to see the state’s current election machines replaced with watermarked paper ballots.
Both candidates want tax reform. Jones said he’d like to decrease or repeal the state’s income tax, which Kazmarski said she’d like to be rid of as well. She said state officials have been “salivating” over the surplus in the budget this year.
“That money needs to go back into the hands of the taxpayers,” she said.
Kazmarski said she was disappointed that state Republicans settled for a gun bill last year that didn’t include constitutional carry; Jones said he was proud of passing an open-carry-with-training law, and that constitutional carry has passed the House.
If Jones wins a second term, he said his sights are set on passing a school choice bill, tax reform and election security legislation. He and Kazmarski want to stand against federal mandates, to include vaccine mandates.
“I think we have to stand up for localized, 10th Amendment control — state control,” Jones said. “It puts the power back to the people at the local level.”
Kazmarski said she’d like to see residents get involved in politics themselves if they want to see change.
“We need people to get involved locally, because everybody’s paying so much attention to what’s going on in Washington that it’s distracted them from what’s going on at home,” she said. “I’d like to see a lot more people jump in with me and get involved.”