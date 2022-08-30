Senior parking only.
This year might be the start of a new tradition in Greenwood as seniors at Greenwood and Emerald high schools are showing their creative sides and staking their claim to the best parking spots for the school year.
Butterflies, cartoon characters, smiley faces, suns and sunsets adorn parking spots at both schools.
“... Just to see how creative these kids are, it’s beautiful,” said Emerald teacher Bre Duncan.
Students at Greenwood High painted their spots over the summer, paying $25 for the spot, which will go toward service projects for the student government.
Greenwood High biology teacher Delaine Dimsdale said the school has been trying to get the tradition started for a few years.
Gracie Thompson, senior vice president, brought up to idea for the class of 2023, and students went to principal Kathryn Benjamin, who allowed 50 spots to be painted.
“I wanted to paint mine just because … I wanted something special to show I was a senior, that’s different than everybody else in the school because it’s our last year,” said Margaret Stevens, who serves as student body president.
Lexi Layland painted the sea turtle from Finding Nemo with the message “later dudes.”
She said she has mixed emotions about being a senior. It’s bittersweet, but exciting to start a new chapter.
“But also like, this is the last time we’re going to be together, we’ve all grown up in this town,” she said.
Emerald students spent Saturday doing some painting, where about 20 spots will be painted. Any senior with a parking pass can participate, they just had to pay $15 toward the paint primer.
“There’s been so much negativity in our community lately, so it makes me happy to see students out here and having fun at school and being creative,” Duncan said.
“And the fact that these kids are here on a Saturday is proof that there’s still positivity and love in our community. And I think that’s the truest form of hope. And just seeing that it’s just beautiful.”
Braxton Hill was the senior who got it started at Emerald. He said he helped his girlfriend who goes to Ninety Six High School paint her spot there.
“Basically, I feel like it gives us something to look forward to as a senior.”
Senior Ana Ramos painted the Disney character Stitch on her parking spot at Emerald. She said in middle school, she had a lot of Stitch merch and was known for liking the character.
She participated, she said, because she wants to be involved in school during her senior year and bring more school spirit.
Dimsdale pointed out that when the Greenwood students painted, there were parents and grandparents involved and said she loves when all generations are involved in something.
Emerald assistant principal Tammie White had something similar to say.
“It’s just been a beautiful process watching our students work and seeing their parents come out and support them,” she said.
“The first time we did it, we had several parents that came out and primed their students’ spot. It was a bonding moment, a beautiful senior moment with the seniors and their parents.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.