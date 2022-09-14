Greenwood County’s newest corporate neighbor is ready to move in.

County officials handed over the keys Wednesday morning for the North Greenwood Industrial Park spec building to the E.A. Sween Co. The Minnesota-based manufacturer of prepackaged sandwiches will be spending $37.9 million to fill the shell building with its newest manufacturing facility, and hiring about 300 people over the next three years.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags