From left, James Bateman, Tom H. Sween, Gov. Henry McMaster, Tom E. Sween and Ashley Teasdel pose for a ground-breaking photo at the site where the E.A. Sween Co. will put its $38 million prepackaged sandwich plant.
After county and state officials joined E.A. Sween leadership to turn over dirt at their new facility with golden shovels, Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates leaves his shovel with others in a bin.
Tom E. Sween stood beside his father as they pushed golden shovels into Greenwood’s soil Tuesday. Their three-generation family business is expanding to South Carolina.
On Tuesday morning, dozens of E.A. Sween officials gathered alongside local and state politicians at the site of the company’s expansion for a groundbreaking ceremony. Gov. Henry McMaster joined the celebration, but the overriding theme of the event was the focus on family.
E.A. Sween Co. was founded in 1955 by its namesake, Earl August Sween, as a sandwich company franchise in Minnesota. It cut ties with its franchisee in 1980 and struck out on its own, today manufacturing millions of prepackaged sandwiches sold throughout the country.
Earl sold the company in the 1980s to his son, Tom E., and he, in turn, passed control of the company to current president and CEO Tom H.
In the past year, E.A. Sween announced it will spend nearly $38 million to fill the speculative building at the North Greenwood Industrial Park at 5730 Highway 25 N., Hodges with its first expansion outside of Minnesota.
Sween said the Greenwood facility will hire 300 people during the next three years, and the 100,000-square-foot facility will produce about 75 million sandwiches annually — doubling the company’s production. Greenwood County officials worked to get Sween to come to Greenwood, providing a spec building and courting the company for years, said county Economic Development Director James Bateman.
As a third-generation company, Bateman said it’s obvious E.A. Sween takes family seriously. The company found new family here in Greenwood, he said.
“From the moment we began discussions here, it felt like this was the place we wanted to be,” Sween said. “Our founder would be extremely proud, he’s looking down on us right now.”
Sween’s father, Tom E. Sween, sat in the front row as his son spoke to the crowd Tuesday. He had tears in his eyes afterward and said if his father were still alive, he knew he’d be emotional too, watching his grandson carry on the family legacy.
“It felt very fulfilling to me, for the third generation to be successful,” Tom E. Sween said. “We’ve worked very methodically over the past years.”
Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates was glad to welcome the county’s newest economic partner. Their facility will bring the single most jobs of any business coming to Greenwood since 2013. He said the county did what it took to attract E.A. Sween, including the tax incentives offered.
“Welcome to the South, brother. We’re glad you’re here,” he said.
Ashley Teasdale, deputy director of the state Department of Commerce, praised the company for fostering volunteerism and philanthropy in their home of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
“This deal here today with the E.A. Sween Company is another red-letter day,” McMaster said.
The governor heaped praise on the state’s technical college system, which helps educate and train people for the jobs industries bring to the state. To that end, Tom H. Sween announced the company would make a $25,000 donation to the Greenwood Promise, which helps Greenwood students pay for higher education.
Officials had the chance to tour the empty building, where company officials explained what portions of the building would be dedicated to sandwich assembly, packaging, freezing and storage. They donned hard hats and symbolically used golden shovels to turn over soil heaped on top of the blue tarp floor within the building, mimicking a groundbreaking for construction.
The next step, as the company gears up to outfit the now-empty building with its equipment, is to host a public open house, Sween said. The company will invite the community in, to better understand the operation and the 300 jobs it will create.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.