Tom E. Sween stood beside his father as they pushed golden shovels into Greenwood’s soil Tuesday. Their three-generation family business is expanding to South Carolina.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of E.A. Sween officials gathered alongside local and state politicians at the site of the company’s expansion for a groundbreaking ceremony. Gov. Henry McMaster joined the celebration, but the overriding theme of the event was the focus on family.

