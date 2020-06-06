In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in police custody, Buffalo Bills cornerback and Greenwood native Josh Norman is intent on trying to help “move the ball forward for the next generation to come behind us.”
Norman returned to Greenwood on Friday to accept a $25,000 donation from Enviva for the Josh Norman Teen Center, which is in the early stages of construction.
Throughout the week, Norman, a member of the NFL Players Coalition task force, has been outspoken on racial inequality in America.
“One race is not superior to the other,” Norman said, as he stood in the courtyard of the Brewer Recreation Center. “Why is that? Why should there be white supremacy? Black lives matter. Yes, they do matter. Police brutality is real. It truly is, and now they’re seeing it. It’s being peeled right in front of them.”
Floyd, who was black, died last week in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. The episode was caught on video. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.
Racial injustice has moved to the forefront of national conversation and sparked protests across the country. Floyd’s death was the tipping point after a number of fatal encounters involving black people, including the killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers and the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, which led to murder charges against three white men in Georgia.
Norman said he’s encouraged by the peaceful protests across the country and wants to see unity as a society.
“What I’m hoping to see is us coming together as one race,” Norman said. “My hope is for everything to be changed. It’s not going back to the way it was. This is a revolution, a time to rise up.
“Love outcasts all hate. We’ve got people that are still hateful. The next generation sees what’s going on, and that wound is open. If that wound is open, let’s suture it up. How do we do that? We have to get real with ourselves. We have to look at ourselves and say, ‘Hey look, we can be better.’”
In a team meeting on Thursday, Norman’s teammate, Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm, apologized after screenshots emerged of a text conversation in which Fromm said only “elite white people” should be able to purchase guns.
The conversation, which took place in 2019 and was posted to Twitter early Thursday morning, involved Fromm and a friend discussing guns. Fromm wrote, “But no guns are good. They need to let me get suppressors,” before adding, “Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”
Norman said Fromm seemed sincere in his apology, adding, “If you can change and you can get out of the ways of how you once were, that’s all that matters.”
“At the end of the day, for him, he looked at himself in the mirror and knows something he did wasn’t right, whether it got taken out of context or not,” Norman said. “He knows what he did, and he did that. But he also admitted he made a mistake and owned up to it.
“We’re going forward with it because he knew it was wrong. Going forward, this changed him, and now he can help change others. That’s all it’s about.”
As protesters across the country continue to seek police reform and fairness from law enforcement, Norman said he’s hopeful demonstrations remain peaceful.
“What we have to do now as a black community is band together, come out and present our frustrations in a way in which we’re not hostile,” Norman said. “We’re not hostile. We’re presenting those frustrations to the authorities that may be and we’re telling them we want change and this is how we want it.
“Write whatever you want to write in your legislature, but you’re to make sure it’s fair and it’s equal to both sides. If you can do onto white, you can do onto black, Hispanic, Latino and everything else in between. We’re all here together and it should not be this way. That is what I feel like we need to do in order to bridge the gap and have change. We’ve got to start somewhere.”