A congressman from South Carolina plans to object to the certification of the Electoral College.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, announced Wednesday his intention to object to the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote.
“On January 6, 2021, I plan to object to the Electoral College certification from states that experienced unprecedented issues like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin,” Duncan said in a news release. “I plan to object for the people of the Third District of South Carolina and the millions of Americans who are demanding transparency into the 2020 election.”
Duncan said the 2020 election had unprecedented institutional issues. Those issues were states changing their voting systems, election laws being changed by bureaucrats rather than lawmakers, poll watchers prohibited from doing their jobs and mail-in voting being scrutinized poorly, Duncan said.
“I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States as a Member of Congress and with that oath comes the vital role of ensuring the legality and integrity of our free and fair election system,” Duncan’s statement reads. “We need to shed light on the issues that took place during the 2020 election to preserve our electoral system for generations to come.”
Duncan explained the purpose behind investigating further.
“Our mission is simple: Count every legal vote, throw out every illegal vote, and investigate every irregularity and allegation,” Duncan said. “All Americans should be on board with this mission.”