Editor’s note — Newspapers frequently receive statements, in the form of news releases, from elected officials. They are not always published, nor are newspapers obligated to publish lawmakers’ statements. Sometimes, newspapers will assign a reporter to gather statements directly from lawmakers without benefit or need of a statement coming from a lawmaker’s press office writer. U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, whose district includes Greenwood and neighboring Laurens counties, has had issued statements published in the past, and has been quoted in stories written by our reporting staff. However, because the newspaper’s editorial on Jan. 12 was critical of Duncan, it has been suggested that the newspaper should have published the congressman’s statement, issued Jan. 13, on why he was not going to support a resolution to impeach President Trump. Here, in its entirety, is the official press release as submitted to this and other news outlets:
“We are yet again witnessing a brazenly partisan attempt to remove President Trump from the White House with seven days left in office. This has been a primary goal of Democrats since the President took his oath of office on January 20, 2017. This rushed, political stunt made a mockery of what the impeachment process should be – solemn and methodical. There were no hearings, no witness statements, and no evidence presented to Members of Congress. Why? Because it’s a race against the clock – Democrats have one week to appease their radical base. Why else? Because the evidence and timeline would suggest the violence was already in motion before the President’s speech – not incited by it.
“I have never witnessed such hatred for one person, Donald Trump, as I have seen these last four years. The left has tried to remove him from office since 2017 through the fake Russian collusion hoax, the 2019 shampeachment, and the 25th Amendment resolution attempting to blackmail the sitting Vice President. They should be embarrassed. The nonstop hysteria is incredible to witness.
“At its core, this impeachment isn’t about the violence we saw last week – which I unequivocally and fully condemn. It’s about achieving their longtime aspiration at the expense of further dividing our nation.”