DeJoy

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions before a House committee, including Rep. Jeff Duncan's questions about a conflict regarding mail delivery to Savannah Lakes Village.

Federal and state officials aren't done fighting for Savannah Lakes Village residents who don't want to cave to U.S. Postal Service requirements.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan got permission to join a committee he isn't on to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about an ongoing dispute SLV residents are having with their local post office.

