Federal and state officials aren't done fighting for Savannah Lakes Village residents who don't want to cave to U.S. Postal Service requirements.
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan got permission to join a committee he isn't on to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about an ongoing dispute SLV residents are having with their local post office.
Duncan has been petitioning the postmaster general for months. In a letter from postal service attorney Barbara Cioffi to SLV property owners in February, she explained the USPS would not deliver mail to "new delivery points" in SLV. The deadline for this cutoff was April 3.
While the postal service would continue delivering to existing customers, Cioffi explained that newly constructed homes and any future homes built at SLV would no longer get mail delivered to them.
USPS identified 51 streets affected by this rule, which includes 300 existing homes and as many as 1,500 future home sites. Cioffi said affected property owners need to rent post office boxes, or the village property owners association needs to install cluster box units as a delivery site.
Residents have raised concerns that the spots approved for a cluster box are in state right-of-ways or potentially encroaching on private property. SLV owners protested outside of their post office in February, and Duncan has been in contact with the postmaster general's office to request negotiation with residents.
On Wednesday, he had the chance to question DeJoy in front of a U.S. House committee. Duncan said he couldn't believe there was a USPS rule that required delivery drivers to go past newer houses to deliver to ones on their route.
"There's a lot of requirements on us that I cannot believe, right, that we are trying to straighten out and balance what our service is — what the legacy rules are in terms of what we do, and what every individual American wants in terms of service," DeJoy said. "You need a magical power to do it."
DeJoy said there were many people in charge of making rules before his administration. The ruling USPS is following regarding these new houses was made in 2012; DeJoy was appointed in 2020.
Duncan requested that DeJoy or someone from his office meet with him in McCormick County to discuss the matter. DeJoy said he would look into it again and have someone contact Duncan, but added that the postal service is dealing with a convoluted system of rules amid annual budget cuts.
"I just want to remind you, when we got here we had $153 billion negative balance sheet and we're losing $10, $11, $12 billion a year," DeJoy said.
Duncan isn't alone in challenging USPS' actions. At a town hall meeting Monday, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office is looking into the matter. He said they're exploring all legal options, and whether the state has grounds to bring a lawsuit against USPS.
