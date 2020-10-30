U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan will face Democratic challenger Hosea Cleveland in Tuesday’s general election.
“I believe in limited government, free markets and individual liberties,” Duncan said. “I believe we have got to shrink the size of government.”
Duncan said those are the reasons he is running for reelection. However, his opponent, Cleveland, has different views.
“My views and policy ideas are a whole lot more aligned with what this district really needs in terms of representation,” Cleveland said.
Duncan, 54, was first elected to Congress in 2010. Prior to that, he served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for eight years. A 1988 graduate of Clemson University, Duncan worked in banking before becoming president and CEO of J. Duncan Associates, a South Carolina-based real estate marketing firm.
Duncan, a Laurens County resident, has been married to his wife, Melody, for more than 30 years. The couple has three sons: Graham, John Philip and Parker. Duncan and Melody are members at First Baptist Church of Clinton.
Cleveland, 62, is a retired insurance agent from Seneca. This will be his fourth time running for the seat. Cleveland was the Democratic nominee in 2016 but lost the primary in 2014 and 2018.
Cleveland had previously considered running for public office in the 1990s. However, his wife died of breast cancer and Cleveland said he needed to focus on raising his two daughters.
Cleveland attends St. Matthews Baptist Church in Westminster.
Health care“Insure those who can’t get insurance through their employer or Medicaid,” Cleveland said.
He said his view of health care is more moderate than some of the more progressive views in the Democratic Party.
“If we would take those with pre-existing conditions out of the Affordable Care Act and give them a public option, that would lower the premiums substantially,” Cleveland said.
Duncan took a different approach.
“Personally, I think we need to get the government out of health care,” Duncan said. “I’ve been all about repealing Obamacare.”
He said Republicans in Congress have been very clear about protecting those with pre-existing conditions. Duncan said premiums have doubled.
“It was sold that your premiums would stay the same,” Duncan said.
Duncan said he supports associational health care where associations could band together to provide health care.
COVID-19Both candidates were asked about what needed to be done about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I never thought I would go to Washington and vote for a $2 trillion spending package but I did because I believe government has some culpability in creating the pain on Main Street and Wall Street,” Duncan said.
He said going forward he will have to look at what is proposed. He said the legislation would need to have liability protections of businesses.
Cleveland took a different approach.
“It all comes down to following the signs,” Cleveland said. “Let’s just try to all wear masks and social distancing.”
Law enforcementCleveland said the justice system needs to be looked at.
“We have problems in our justice system,” Cleveland said.
However, he said the country needs better communication between law enforcement and the community. Cleveland said there needs to be more prosperity and harmony.
“We have to start acting like Americans,” Cleveland said. “We need to work together.”
He said law enforcement should also be reflective of the community.
“Equal representation in our police department,” Cleveland said.
Duncan said law enforcement is a local and state issue.
“I don’t believe it’s a federal issue,” Duncan said.
He applauded the work of President Donald Trump and Sen. Tim Scott in changing the criminal justice system.
“More money for training is probably a good thing that we can do from the federal government is push that down,” Duncan said. “Something I could support.
Duncan said he supports local law enforcement and believes they are doing a great job.