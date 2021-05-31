The Upstate’s largest electrical utility was presented a plan to create $12 billion to $15 billion of value for its shareholders. However, Duke Energy said those plans are not in the best interest of company.
Elliott Investment Management sent a letter to Duke Energy’s Board of Directors outlining its plan to create “line-of-sight near-term value for shareholders.”
“This value upside is based on observable publicly traded market valuation metrics of Duke’s closest peers and does not incorporate meaningfully higher valuations realized in recent transactions in Florida and Indiana, which would result in several billion dollars of incremental value,” a news release accompanying the letter said.
As part of the proposal, the company would be divided into three separate companies.
“Elliott’s plan proposes that the Company commence a strategic review to explore a separation into three regionally focused entities: (1) the Carolinas; (2) Florida; and (3) the Midwest, each of which would be headquartered in the region it serves,” the release said.
Duke Energy was not keen on the idea.
“While we consider the input of investors in the context of our long-term strategy, Elliott’s proposal to break up this company, however, is a serious concern for our management team and Board of Directors, and would eliminate jobs, raise costs to customers, threaten our growth and derail our clean energy transformation,” Ryan Mosier, a spokesman for Duke Energy, said in an email.
Elliott contends that separating the company will provide “greater operational focus resulting in improved execution, better system reliability, lower costs and increased investment in critical infrastructure.”
“Elliott’s plan to break up the company doesn’t consider the important progress the company has made on regulatory, environmental and strategic fronts in the past year,” Mosier said. “Nor does Elliott’s break-up plan consider the jobs this would cost and how it threatens the clean energy path we have laid out in our five-year, $59 billion capital plan.”
In a news release from Duke Energy after the Elliott plan was released, the company threw cold water on the idea.
“Duke Energy’s Board of Directors has reviewed their proposals in depth and determined that they are not in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders,” a press releases from Duke Energy said. “Duke Energy and its Board of Directors will always advocate for the best long-term interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders over any narrow special or short-term interest.”
Elliott said it came forward with the plan because incomplete information was being reported.
“Elliott has determined to make public its views and facilitate a broader discussion of the optimal path forward for the Company,” Elliott’s release said.
Mosier reaffirmed his company’s commitment to the Lakelands.
“We’re deeply committed to the jurisdictions in which we operate, and that includes Greenwood County,” Mosier said. “We are connected to the region through the people we employ, our operations and the communities we serve. We have worked hard not to lay-off or furlough employees during the pandemic, nor have we slashed salaries as other companies have been forced to do.”