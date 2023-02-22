DUE WEST — Wishes can come true with a little effort.
News of former President Jimmy Carter’s decision to enter hospice care at his Plains, Georgia, home prompted Reba Stille and Susan Jackson to recall a 2017 trip to Carter’s Sunday school class at Maranatha Baptist Church.
The visit was a “senior wish,” Stille said Tuesday. The Renaissance in Due West offered residents a chance to mark something off their bucket lists. She wanted to attend one of Carter’s classes.
Jackson, then an employee at The Renaissance, arranged the visit. She reminisced about the trip and how fortunate she and the Stilles were to meet Carter, calling him “an inspiration for a lot of Americans.”
“I knew he was a wonderful man,” Stille said, “and he did so many things even after he was president, like Habitat for Humanity. I just always admired him.”
Carter’s Sunday school classes drew large crowds and attendance was available on a first come, first served basis. Stille recalled spending the day visiting sites such as Carter’s childhood home, a museum and even a gas station owned by Carter’s brother, Billy.
“Of course, we had to buy some peanuts while we were there,” Jackson said. “It was a fabulous trip.”
After Stille researched the church for the trip, she learned lines for the 10 a.m. class started forming at 6:30 a.m., and even then, admittance was not guaranteed.
They got up bright and early on Sunday to arrive early enough. Jackson said they were among the last to get into the church.
Carter was at the front of the church and asked, “Has anybody thought you were better than anyone else?” Two people raised their hands. “He then said, ‘The rest of you are liars because everybody has felt that at one time or another.’”
His message was from Galatians 3:15-18, and he explained that “we are all equal and we are all loved by the same God.”
“I’m sure a lot of people have gotten to hear his sermons,” Stille said. “I’m sorry people can’t go to his Sunday school.”
No one was supposed to talk to Carter or his wife, Rosalynn, but attendees could have pictures taken with the couple. Stille couldn’t resist. After the picture was taken, she leaned in and whispered to Carter that his grandmother and her grandmother were buried at Lindsay Cemetery right outside of Due West.
All of a sudden, a Secret Service agent approached them. Stille said Carter told him, “Hold it, these are my kinfolk.”
The encounter only took a few seconds.
“We just walked on. It certainly was a delightful trip,” Stille said. “I was glad that I chose that bucket list.”
Carter received a lot of criticism over his service as president, such as the handling of the Iranian hostage crisis, she said, but Stille thought he was a fine man and president.
“I don’t know how he had the strength to do what he did, but he kept at it, helping others,” Stille said. “That was his nature.”
Stille, who is nearly 90 and volunteers with Hospice of the Piedmont, said her late husband, former Rep. Harry Stille, also chose to receive hospice care.
Jackson had been involved in long-term health care for years and had always wanted to start a senior wish program, she said. When she moved to Due West, she became associated with The Renaissance, and she knew she could make it happen.
Jackson asked seniors, starting with World War II veterans, about what they wanted to do. Jackson said she fulfilled such wishes for 17 people.
She recalled a 102-year-old woman whose wish was to hike the Appalachian Trail. The Index-Journal sent a writer and photographer to follow them. The woman ended up serving as a trail angel — a person who hands out maps and food to hikers. An 88-year-old World War II veteran got his wish by skydiving for the first time.
What’s cool about the wishes was “the whole time I think I’m blessing these residents, what ended up happening was I was blessed,” Jackson said. “A lot of family members were present for the wishes. It was a win-win all the way around.”
“I’ve been blessed also,” Stille said.