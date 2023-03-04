Due West to DC: Former president has ties to the Lakelands

When Jimmy Carter, then governor of Georgia, announced he was seeking the presidency, the Georgia press corps was in disbelief.
The Atlanta Constitution mused in a headline “Jimmy Carter is running for what?” After all, how was this peanut farmer, little known outside of the state, going to beat a path to the White House?
But Abbeville resident Helen Pratt knew him.
She met the 39th president far from the campaign trail when he was just a boy while she visited with his grandmother, Nina Pratt Carter.
Helen Pratt and Nina Carter were half-sisters, both daughters of longtime Due West resident James Pratt.
President’s great-grandfather
Helen Pratt said some thought her father was mean.
“His hands had to work, like he told them to work,” she said as part of an oral history for the National Archives and Records.
For instance, if his farm hands arrived too late to feed the mules and he had to do it for them, he’d tell them “Put the mules back and wait until dinner time, it’s too late to work now.”
Then she quipped, “I get the name of being a mean woman too.”
Despite being separated by decades, her father and great-nephew seem to have much in common.
One is longevity. James Pratt died at age 80 in 1911 when the average life expectancy among men was 50.9. At age 98, Jimmy Carter is now receiving hospice care at his home.
James Pratt outlived his first two wives. His first was Sophronia Clinkscales Pratt, part of the Cowan family and mother to Nina Carter, who died Nov. 11, 1865, at age 30. His second, born Susan Sharpton in Edgefield County, died in 1875 at age 31. His third wife, born Mary Julia Keller Mabry, is Helen Pratt’s mother.
While James Pratt never rose to high office, he was also heavily involved in politics. However, he was part of a very different Democratic Party, one that orchestrated mass voter suppression against Black South Carolinians during 1876 and 1878 — which is when he was involved. That’s in sharp contrast to his great-grandson, who fostered a legacy of expanding voting rights and working internationally toward freer and fairer elections.
James Pratt was involved in his community in other ways. He served on the board of Erskine College and often rented rooms to students, and he was involved in his church, Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Both also served in the military. James Pratt was in the Confederate army during the Civil War and Jimmy Carter served in the U.S. Navy, although he never saw action because Word War II ended before he graduated from U.S. Naval Academy.
James Pratt was a member of South Carolina’s 1st Regiment Rifles, known as Orr’s Rifles. Like many from the Due West area, he served in Company G. That company saw tremendous loss through the war, with just two men — James Pratt among them — avoiding injury during the war. He rose to the rank of captain.
Among those injured during the four-year conflict was his cousin, Rufus Pratt. During the bloody Battle of the Wilderness, an inconclusive battle waged May 5-7, 1864 near Fredericksburg, Virginia, a bullet cost Rufus Pratt his eye and left his jaw badly injured.
“He (Rufus Pratt) was left on the battlefield for dead or as being mortally wounded. His cousin, and also his commanding officer, Capt. James Pratt, searched for and found him unconscious. Capt. Pratt carried him nearly a mile to a farmhouse in the community,” according to “Carolina Roundup,” a book Marion Horton Shook compiled in the 1960s on the Kay, Clinkscales, Pratt and related families.
Rufus Pratt survived but never returned to active duty.
Helen Pratt ‘uneasy’ about run
Helen Pratt, a retired nurse and Lander alumnus, fully supported Carter’s candidacy during the ‘76 presidential primary, but with some trepidation.
“I’m a little uneasy for him,” Pratt told The Index-Journal in May 1976.
She voiced a similar sentiment in an interview with the Anderson Independent.
“Look what they did to Kennedy, and they tried to do away with Ford, too,” she told the Anderson paper, referencing the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and two attempts on the life of President Gerald Ford. Pratt added, “This country needs a good Christian man like Jimmy as president, but it’s a big risk now to be in public office.”
Living alone with her cat, Fluffy, she didn’t follow politics — or own a TV for that matter — and she spurned the attention she was getting as Jimmy Carter’s great-aunt.
“Of course you have to know some things about politics,” the then-88-year-old told The Index-Journal, “but I don’t worry much about politics.”
Uncle Buddy stops in Greenwood
Fresh from visiting Helen Pratt, Alton “Uncle Buddy” Carter — who was also 88 — and his wife, Betty, stopped in Greenwood on Sept. 17, 1976.
Wearing that broad Carter smile, Alton Carter leaned against the back of his Chrysler, which donned a “let’s elect Jimmy Carter president” sticker. A peanut pin adorned his blazer.
“These relatives give Abbeville County some claim to the presidency if Carter is elected in November,” he said.
That’s a theme that stuck in the area, with an ad in The Index-Journal for Jimmy Carter’s reelection bid asking readers, “Are You Related to The President?”
During that 1976 visit, Betty Carter said Due West and surrounding communities avoided the attention that Plains, Georgia, saw from Jimmy Carter’s campaign. The small town was seeing 500 to 1,000 visitors most weeks over the summer, when he wasn’t even the Democratic nominee.
The throngs got so bad, she said, that they had to start locking the church doors on Sundays to bar the out-of-towners.
After that visit, the couple headed to Fayetteville, North Carolina, to visit a nephew.
Jimmy Carter wins
Carrying the popular vote by 2 points and receiving 297 electoral votes to President Gerald Ford’s 240, Jimmy Carter became president-elect.
The Lakelands played a part in that victory, with Jimmy Carter earning lopsided victories in Greenwood and Abbeville counties.
“I feel good about him being elected president,” Helen Pratt told The Index-Journal two days after the election. “But I still feel uneasy for him. So many bad things happen up there in Washington. I’m afraid he might get hurt.”
She paused for a few moments, then added, “But Jimmy seems to be liked by the people. I guess he’ll get along OK.”
The journals of James Pratt
On July 2, 1979, Marie Allen visited Helen Pratt at her Abbeville mobile home — friends made Helen move from the Pratt family house near Due West years earlier because they didn’t think it was safe for her to live by herself.
Allen interviewed the 91-year-old for a presidential family history project, and Helen Pratt proceeded to show the National Archives staff member five journals from James Pratt.
They weren’t from his time fighting for the Confederacy or the tumultuous postwar period, but from later in his life, 1892-1910.
Allen thought the journals likely had “limited historical importance,” with James Pratt carefully detailing daily weather — a common practice among farmers of the time.
“I feel nevertheless that these volumes are of great value to the family and to the Library,” Allen wrote in a memo about the encounter. “What little insight they give us into Captain Pratt’s generation is more than we would otherwise have.”
Allen reported that Helen Pratt showed no interest in giving the journals to the Carter Presidential Library. Allen worried that the link to the president, even if tenuous, created the risk that private parties might seek the volumes.
Helen Pratt died April 17, 1980, at age 92. Louise and Frank Miller, who cared for Helen Pratt during her final years, decided after her passing to donate those journals to Carter’s library.
Afterward, the Millers received a letter signed by President Jimmy Carter.
“I was so sorry to hear of the death of Aunt Helen,” the letter said. “You must miss her, but I hope you are comforted by the knowledge that the loving care you gave her filled her last years with joy.
“When I talked to Aunt Helen several years ago, I was amazed by the sharpness of her mind, despite her being in her late 80’s. My family and I deeply appreciate the affectionate relationship you maintained with her.
“It was thoughtful of you to want to donate Captain Pratt’s journals and other historical materials concerning the family to the Carter Presidential Archives. Her father’s journals were among Aunt Helen’s proudest treasures.”
Coming home
There was little fanfare for Jimmy Carter, then more than two decades out of office, when he visited Due West and his grandmother’s childhood home with two of his cousins. The Feb. 16, 2002, visit had been kept secret.
He stopped by the house his great-grandfather owned for 20 years. At the time of the visit, it was owned by John Carson, then president of Erskine. Joining Carson was local historian Lowry Ware, a retired Erskine professor who died in 2021, as well as two students.
They discussed the house and family history before heading to Lindsay Cemetery, where Jimmy Carter’s great-grandmother is buried.
Carson said of the visit, “This was just three guys who wanted to come home.”