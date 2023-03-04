 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Due West to DC: Former president has ties to the Lakelands

  • Comments
Helen Pratt
Buy Now

Abbeville resident Helen Pratt holds a copy of the Nov. 3, 1976 edition of The Index-Journal. The cover story reports her great-nephew, Jimmy Carter, would be the next president.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE
Jimmy Carter, 1937

Jimmy Carter with his dog, Bozo, in 1937. Photo courtesy of the Jimmy Carter Library.

When Jimmy Carter, then governor of Georgia, announced he was seeking the presidency, the Georgia press corps was in disbelief.

Download PDF Oral History of Helen Pratt
Pratt story in May 19, 1976 edition
Buy Now

Helen Pratt tells The Index-Journal in May 1976 that she worries about her great-nephew, Jimmy Carter, as he seeks the presidency.
Buddy Carter
Buy Now

Alton "Uncle Buddy" Carter and his wife, Betty, stop in Greenwood on Sept. 17, 1976 after visiting Helen Pratt.
Are You Related to The President?

This ad, paid for by the Greenwood County Democratic Party, touted President Jimmy Carter's reelection bid on Nov. 3, 1980.
Pratt story in Nov. 5, 1976 edition
Buy Now

Helen Pratt told  The Index-Journal on Nov. 4, 1976 that she was glad her great-nephew, Jimmy Carter, had been elected president.
Carter speaks in front of solar panels

President Jimmy Carter speaks June 20, 1979 in front of solar panels placed on the roof of the White House. Image courtesy of the Library of Congress.
Carter letter

President Jimmy Carter writes to express his sympathy to the Millers after the death of Carter's great-aunt Helen Pratt.
Carter, Ware speak

Former President Jimmy Carter, right, speaks with local historian Lowry Ware on Feb. 16, 2002 at Lindsay Cemetery in Due West.

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred