Due Westerners FIRST Robotics Competition team members are shown with their awards following this weekend's Peachtree District event in Anderson.

The Due Westerners FIRST Robotics Competition team placed 12th of 27 teams from South Carolina and Georgia this past weekend at the Peachtree District event in Anderson and also received the Engineering Inspiration Award.

The award celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team’s organization and community.