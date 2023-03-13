The Due Westerners FIRST Robotics Competition team placed 12th of 27 teams from South Carolina and Georgia this past weekend at the Peachtree District event in Anderson and also received the Engineering Inspiration Award.
The award celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team’s organization and community.
The Due West team, comprised of area middle and high school students, was part of an alliance that performed the first triple charge station docking at the event inside the Civic Center of Anderson.
"We have seen other teams/alliances have moments like that but never been a part of it," Due West Robotics President Charles Angel said.
FRC teams earn points by programming and then driving their robots to pick up objects and then placing them on a community grid. They then dock with a charge station in the center of the field.
State Sen. Mike Gambrell attended the event and spent time rooting for the Due Westerners.
"His support of STEM in our region and throughout the state has been — and continues to be — crucial in creating equity for rural students to have these types of opportunities," Angel said.
The Due Westerners also took home individual honors: Jake Whitwood was a district event semifinalist for the FIRST Dean's List and Joel Logan advanced to the district championship for the FIRST Dean's List.
The Due Westerners' next competition is March 23-25 in Hartsville.