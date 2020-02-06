Due West Robotics started a GoFundMe and #DueWestProud campaign to send two of their FIRST robotics teams, the Spartans of T.O.A.S.T. and the Narwhal of Ideas, to top tier international competitions.
The Spartans of T.O.A.S.T. advanced to the FIRST LEGO League World Championship in Houston in April, and the Narwhal of Ideas advanced to the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas in May.
“The kids are excited and in awe that people care about them and are willing to help them get to their big competition,” Due West Robotics director Charles Angel said. “They are never going to forget this.”
Due West Robotics must raise $20,288 to cover registration, travel, lodging, food and competition materials. The Spartans budget for their competition, traveling and lodging is $11,463, the Narwhal of Ideas’ budget is $8,765.
As of Wednesday, Due West Robotics had raised more than $5,000 from 18 donors.
“These examples of giving surely inspire them to consider donating to similar causes when they get older,” Angel said.
If more money is raised then originally needed, the remaining funds will be used to support the growth of the robotics program.
“Please help us cap off this amazing season with the trip of a lifetime to show to the world that these kids from rural South Carolina are truly among the best in science, technology, engineering, and math,” the GoFundMe page says.
For information or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/due-west-robotics.