If you think fentanyl is the primary cause of most overdose deaths, keep reading.
Seventy-nine non-fatal drug-related overdoses occurred in Abbeville County in 2022 and there were five suspected drug-related deaths.
A large number, yes, but that same year in Greenwood County there were 423 non-fatal drug-related overdoses and 40 suspected drug-related deaths. While Greenwood’s numbers are still high, the number of deaths is down from the previous year’s total of 49.
The primary cause of death in 18 of these cases? Fentanyl.
Betsy Royal, overdose education and Naloxone distribution coordinator for Cornerstone, said while drug-related overdoses and deaths are often attributed to fentanyl, it’s not the number one cause — it’s actually alcohol, and regardless of the drug(s) of choice early exposure can begin as young as 12 years old.
“The goal is to delay when use begins, which is usually between 12 and 18 years old,” she said.
More overdose deaths occurred in individuals between 30 and 39 years of age in 2021. Typically, Royal said, the person is using more than one drug at the time, or polydrug use. Polydrug use is responsible for the majority of drug-related deaths in 2021 — five were because of fentanyl use.
Niki Bowie, service coordinator for StepOne Service at Abbeville Area Medical Center, said teaching the community on resources available to the people of Abbeville and surrounding counties is the first step in getting people the help they need.
“It’s so important we let people know about detox. A lot of rehabs won’t allow them to have methadone so they hit a withdrawal and then have to detox for a couple of days,” she said.
This is a three- to five-day hospital-based program provided at Abbeville Area Medical Center for adults who are in the impending or early stages of withdrawal from alcohol or opioids.
“Fentanyl is not the only drug killing people and it doesn’t discriminate in one area. People are getting drugs at gas stations, grocery stores, fast food restaurants, etc.,” Royal said.
She added that Narcan, the medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that can stop an overdose, has become a beneficial tool in preventing opioid overdoses, which can range from heroin and oxycontin to morphine and methadone, to name a few.
In 2021, residents accounted for only about 28% of Narcan distribution in Abbeville County. The following year distribution increased by 63% in the county. Narcan is available at any of Cornerstone’s locations. Instructions on how to administer Narcan are located on the box along with common signs a person might be experiencing an overdose.
