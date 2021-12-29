A person was killed Tuesday night after their vehicle struck a tree about 4 miles north of Ware Shoals in Laurens County.
The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified by the Laurens County coroner, was traveling south on U.S. 25, near Mt. Bethel Road, when their 1999 Toyota Corolla went off the left side of the road and hit a tree about 10:35 p.m., state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped, Miller said.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.